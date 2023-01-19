Home

You Can Name A Cockroach After Your Ex This Valentine’s Day In This Canada Zoo

Ahead of Valentine's Day, Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy in Canada has come up with a 'Name-a-roach' campaign that allows people to name a cockroach after their ex or the person they hate.

You simply need to pay $25 minimum donation to name a cockroach after the person who has been "bugging" you. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Hate is a strong emotion and the feeling is intense. We all have that someone in our lives who we absolutely cannot tolerate – it can be an former friend, a boss or an ex-lover. A zoo in Canada’s Toronto has come up with an odd way to vent out our anger against that person we hate. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy in Canada has come up with a ‘Name-a-roach’ campaign. This campaign will allow people to name a cockroach after their ex or the person they hate.

You simply need to pay $25 minimum donation to name a cockroach after the person who has been “bugging” you. “Roses are red; violets are blue… Is there someone in your life that’s bugging you? Give them goosebumps by naming a cockroach in their honour this Valentine’s Day,” the Toronto Zoo said.

Roses are red; violets are blue… Is there someone in your life that’s bugging you? Give them goosebumps by naming a cockroach in their honour this Valentine’s Day ❤️ For more information or to symbolically name-a-roach: https://t.co/maFh8siDB5 🪳 pic.twitter.com/ZdB8EfUSjD — Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy (@TZWConservancy) January 15, 2023

By naming a cockroach, you will receive a digital certificate personalized with your name and roach name (first names only), shareable digital graphic and full charitable tax receipt for donor.

To name a cockroach after someone, please select “Dedicate your donation” and select “In honour of”. This will prompt you to provide a name. You will have the option to send an e-card or the option to notify the individual on your own.

“Please note that names and language deemed inappropriate by the Toronto Zoo Wildlife will not be featured on your digital certificate. Profanity and hate speech will not be tolerated,” the Toronto Zoo said in its website.