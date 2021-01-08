Mumbai: Social media users are having a field day trolling Amruta Fadnavis, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife, who recently released a new Marathi song called ‘Andhaar’. On January 7, Fadnavis took to her Twitter handle to share a new ‘Jazz song’ and described it as the song of ‘fear, indecisiveness’. Also Read - Netizens Urge PM Modi Not to Quit Social Media, Amruta Fadnavis Says ‘Will Follow my Leader’

The song which features in the movie called ‘Daav’, stars Gulshan Devaiah and Sagarika Ghatge in lead roles. The music has been composed by Jeet Gannguli and lyrics have been penned by Mandar Cholkar.

Sharing the song, she wrote, ”Presenting my new Jazz song for upcoming @zeemusicmarathi suspense thriller movie- ‘अंधार’! A song of fear,indecisiveness beautifully composed by @jeetmusic.”

Take a look at the video here:

Soon after the song was posted on Twitter, many users trolled it brutally, saying how this reflects nepotism.

One user jokingly wrote, ”US should call you to sing at white house, so the rioters will run away!”, while another commented,”Nepotism there are so many talented singer out there waiting for opportunity. This is equally wrong too when #bhakts are just seeing nepotism in #Bollywood.”

Well, this is not the first time she has been criticised for her singing. Last year, in November, she released a song called ‘Tila Jagu Dya’ on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, which had received a barrage of negative comments.

Reacting to her song, Marathi film director and producer Mahesh Tilekar, had told Mumbai Mirror, ”Despite having a good voice, due to lack of name and money, no one extends a helping hand and stands behind new singers. Many new singers in Maharashtra with a melodious voice don’t get a simple opportunity, but why is ‘this singer’ who lives in her own world continuously harassing people”.

“People will tolerate the sound of a cow humming, but after hearing the voice of this self-proclaimed singer who insists that she ‘will sing again, and again, and again, there’s nothing that can stop her from exercising her vocal cords,” Tilekar had added.