Lost in translation is the only phrase that comes to mind after reading the menu card from a restaurant in Saudi Arabia. As it happens when travelling to different countries, language can become a barrier when it comes to communication. But the effort of one restaurant in translating the item on its menu from Arabic to English has left netizens in splits.

A post that was shared on Twitter by user Vlada from Canada showed a picture of the menu from a restaurant in Saudi Arabia which had on one side the dishes printed in Arabic and on the other in English. In her post, she did explain that the menu had been sent by someone who is stuck in a hotel in Saudi Arabia.

The name of the dishes on offer were unclear, but the menu did offer 'Normal Doubt', 'Metal Suspicion', 'Dumping Thickness', 'Blindfolded, ordinary', 'Royal Blindfolded', 'A period of masters', 'My property', A regular Erika', 'A luxury sofa', 'Boycotting cheese', 'She is suspicious of cheese', 'White eyes', and the best one yet 'Eggs of an oven'. You can even order 'After one day', 'Not a problem', 'Foul metal', and many other unforgettable dishes.

So my mother’s friend’s husband is stuck in a hotel in Saudi Arabia and this is the order menu they gave him Do I have any Arabic speaking followers that can help make sense of this but also, tag yourself, I’m “Normal doubt” pic.twitter.com/MVemyCCON9 — Vlada ✨😈✨ (@vladadraws) May 24, 2020

The picture has gone viral and it has garnered over 42k likes and has been retweeted over 19k times, with many people adding their own hilarious comments.

i can read arabic and i can safely tell you that these translations are so hilarious that i died, went to heaven, and revived, for each line. its such an amazing mess i dont even know where to start explaining why this heroic attempt at cultural exchange has failed so beautifully — Bones_Art (@bones_and_muses) May 24, 2020

I’m actually crying oh my god 😭😭😭😭 they probably used google translate here but I can help if you want — thank you, hummus (@grnour) May 24, 2020

I’ve seen some interesting translations from Arabic before on menus but this one, if legit, takes the grand prize. 🤣 — Kahlil – بلا روحي و قلبي (@mallydobb) May 24, 2020

I am loosing it over this ..

there is literally no way this could have been more beautifully hilarious — 🎼Abdulelah’ (@1tik1tok) May 24, 2020

One person who read the post even shared a menu he had come across at another place, and it was equally hilarious.

A place near me have some similar amazing dishes pic.twitter.com/5BLOuzp52J — wario43 (@wario43) May 24, 2020

Vlada did post an update later to say that the man has received help with the translation and is less confused and hungry. She also added a translated version of the menu in the same thread.