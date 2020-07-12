America just saw the impossible happen as US President Donald Trump, who had been against wearing a mask in the face of the raging coronavirus, finally stepped out in the public covering his mouth with one. Trump grabbed media eyeballs in a face mask as he walked down a hallway during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. on Saturday. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson Agastya Nanda's Comment on His Nana's COVID-19 Post Will Melt Your Heart
“When you’re in a hospital, especially … I think it’s a great thing to wear a mask,” Trump told the surprised reporters as he left the White House. Taking a helicopter down to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in suburban Washington, Trump met the wounded service members and health care providers caring for COVID-19 patients. Also Read - CBSE Class X, XII Result to be Announced Soon, But Here's a New Twist
However, Twitter was left indifferent as many considered it a public stunt ahead of the presidential elections in November while others accused him of being a latecomer, only after almost half a year of COVID-19 pandemic had past and not before America became the worst-hit nation with coronavirus death toll at 134,729. Also Read - Nationwide Lockdown on Cards? After States, is Centre Planning to Impose Total Shutdown? Read Complete Truth
Check out Twitter’s reaction on the news here:
It is interesting to note that Trump doubling down on his own decision to not wear a mask comes at the heel of another mask-opposer, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro testing COVID-19 positive last week.