America just saw the impossible happen as US President Donald Trump, who had been against wearing a mask in the face of the raging coronavirus, finally stepped out in the public covering his mouth with one. Trump grabbed media eyeballs in a face mask as he walked down a hallway during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. on Saturday. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson Agastya Nanda's Comment on His Nana's COVID-19 Post Will Melt Your Heart

“When you’re in a hospital, especially … I think it’s a great thing to wear a mask,” Trump told the surprised reporters as he left the White House. Taking a helicopter down to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in suburban Washington, Trump met the wounded service members and health care providers caring for COVID-19 patients. Also Read - CBSE Class X, XII Result to be Announced Soon, But Here's a New Twist

However, Twitter was left indifferent as many considered it a public stunt ahead of the presidential elections in November while others accused him of being a latecomer, only after almost half a year of COVID-19 pandemic had past and not before America became the worst-hit nation with coronavirus death toll at 134,729. Also Read - Nationwide Lockdown on Cards? After States, is Centre Planning to Impose Total Shutdown? Read Complete Truth

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the news here:

Trump wears a mask after more than 130,000 Americans died and the right wants to give him a fucking medal. I’m glad he finally did the right thing—even if it was for a shameless photo op—but let’s not forget all these people made fun of Biden for wearing a mask for months. https://t.co/9sVk50HqHj — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) July 12, 2020

Trump wears Mask first time during the Pandemic time.

It’s very interesting to note that it occurs only after Possibilities of COVID-19 to be airborne acknowledged by the same WHO in which Trump doesn’t have faith and trust.#DonaldTrump #WHO #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/8jsPjK6snn — Abbas Mehdi (@i_AbbasMehdi) July 12, 2020

Masks 101… The mask should cover the nose and mouth. The man can’t follow basic instructions. pic.twitter.com/ZH8Hq3LDwi — 🆘 Kathryn#Resister 🆘 (@kathrynresister) July 12, 2020

he can’t even wear a mask correctly https://t.co/FesdFPyoQJ — Jen Euston (@jeneuston) July 12, 2020

I’m not going to mock Donald Trump for finally wearing a mask because I’m glad he’s actually doing it, but anyone who thinks he wore a mask in public because he cares about setting an example and saving lives is delusional. He’s doing it because he’s losing and he knows it. — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) July 11, 2020

It is interesting to note that Trump doubling down on his own decision to not wear a mask comes at the heel of another mask-opposer, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro testing COVID-19 positive last week.