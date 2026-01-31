Home

You have served us Gaumata: Watch video of waiter serving beef to Hindu Brahmin actor goes viral

A Brahmin Tollywood actor and YouTuber named Sayak Chakraborty and his friends were served beef (cow meat) instead of mutton by a waiter of a posh restaurant in Kolkata. The video of the incident has gone viral on the internet like wildfire.

Viral Video: A video of Tollywood actor and YouTuber Sayak Chakraborty has gone viral on the internet like wildfire. Actor Sayak Chakraborty has claimed that a posh restaurant, located in Kolkata’s Park Street area, served him beef (cow meat) instead of mutton that he ordered. In a video published on Facebook, Sayak narrated his ordeal. He can be seen saying that he and his friends ordered mutton, but the waiter of the restaurant served him beef.

What Exactly Happened?

Sayak Chakraborty and his friends went to a posh restaurant named Oly Pub, which is located in Kolkata’s Park Street area. The group chose meat as their meal but instead of serving them the same, the waiter of the restaurant served them beef (cow meat).

In a video published on Facebook, he can be seen saying, “Right now, we are at a big restaurant in Park Street, where we ordered mutton steak. They served us beef steak. We didn’t know what it was. We thought it was mutton steak. We ate it.”

“Do you know that I am a Brahmin?” Chakraborty was heard saying in the clip.

Watch The Viral Video Here

A well known vlogger, actor and his friends went to Olypub; a restaurant in Park Street and ordered mutton steak. But they were served beef steak instead ! The waiter later came back with mutton steak saying it was a “mistake”. Later even the manager came and tried passing it off… pic.twitter.com/9hAcOPZWbi — Keya Ghosh (@keyakahe) January 31, 2026

The Waiter Tendered An Apology

After being confronted by Sayak Chakraborty and his friends, the waiter tendered an apology. Chakraborty asked, “Is this a joke?”

In the clip, the manager of the restaurant was seen smiling. “This is not a matter to laugh at,” the actor’s friend said.

Here’s What Netizens Said On X

“Go to a restaurant which serve beef at your own peril,” an X user said.

“Quit eating nonveg. All these issues will disappear. Be vegetarian,” another user said.

“I personally don’t go to restaurants where beef and pork are served in Goa or any other tourist place and the day I want to eat veg I just go to pure veg restaurants, simple, hence no such drama,” the third user wrote.

“He should have vomited on the waiter,” the fourth user said.

