‘You smell really bad’: Indian Oxford student opens up about racism in UK; Internet responds with ‘jhumka, bindi’ message | WATCH

An Indian student at the University of Oxford has shared an uncomfortable shopping experience in the UK after a stranger approached her and said she smelled "really, really bad". Kamakshi said the incident left her hurt and self-conscious for the rest of the day.

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'You smell really bad': Indian Oxford student opens up about racism in UK; Internet responds with 'jhumka, bindi' message | WATCH

An Indian PhD student studying at the University of Oxford has shared an upsetting experience from a shopping trip in the UK after a stranger approached her and made an unexpected comment about her smell. The student, identified as Kamakshi, spoke about the incident in an Instagram video posted on November 21. She said the woman’s remark left her hurt and uncomfortable, making her conscious of how she looked and behaved in public for the rest of the day.

Recalling what happened, Kamakshi said she was shopping at a store when she noticed a woman repeatedly walking around her. She did not understand why the stranger was following her and initially decided not to pay much attention.

However, the situation became uncomfortable when the woman eventually approached her and made a personal comment. “Let me tell you something: I was happily shopping in one of the stores here and this white woman was circling me, and I don’t know why,” Kamakshi said in her video.

She then recalled how the stranger told her, “I didn’t want to do this, but I have to, you smell really, really bad.”

Kamakshi said she was completely taken aback by the comment. The woman reportedly walked away immediately after saying this, leaving her with no chance to respond.

‘I spent the entire day trying to make myself look smaller’

The student said the incident affected her more than she initially expected. She was particularly confused by the remark because she had worn her father’s favourite perfume that day. Explaining how she felt, Kamakshi said she was hurt and frustrated by the stranger’s behaviour.

She added that she spent the rest of the day trying to make herself less noticeable in public because she did not want to attract further attention.

The experience also made her think about the smaller incidents of discrimination and uncomfortable behaviour she had faced while living in the UK. Kamakshi described such experiences as microaggressions, which can involve seemingly small comments or actions that make people feel uncomfortable or unwelcome because of their background or identity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamakshi | PhD at Oxford (@kam.at.oxford)

Oxford student’s video receives support on social media

Despite the upsetting encounter, Kamakshi ended her video with a message about staying strong and continuing to make space for oneself in unfamiliar surroundings. She recalled something a friend from India had once told her: “We fight every day and we lose, but we make this world a little more our own.”

Her video received supportive responses from several social media users. Many expressed sympathy and criticised the stranger for making such a personal remark to someone she did not know.

“Racism and sexism run so deep in Oxford and in the university. I had similar experience … so sorry this happened,” a user said.

Some users also encouraged Kamakshi not to let one person’s behaviour affect her confidence or make her uncomfortable in public spaces.

“Never stop wearing that perfume, your jhumka and the bindi. I do too! Sending abundance of love,” another said.

“Keep your head up fellow Indian Queen.”

“Next time, put a smirk across your face and respond, “at least I didn’t need to colonize half of the world and loot their resources to support a failing kingdom where the sun supposedly never sets”.

Others thanked her for speaking about an experience that highlighted how everyday interactions can sometimes have a deeper emotional impact on people living away from their home countries.