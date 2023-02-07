You Too Can Draw 3D Images, Watch This Viral Video To Learn How

Home

Viral Video: For many years we have seen artists who specialise in creating 3D drawings, pictures, images, sketches, etc. there have been numerous 3D movies that have hit the screens. 3D, or three-dimensional, refers to the three spatial dimensions of width, height, and depth and the physical world and everything that is observed in it are three-dimensional. 3D creations have always fascinated us. The experience inside a movie theatre watching a 3D movie where you feel like you are a direct part of the action on the screen. Such is the craze that many people want to master this art so that they too can come out with such artifacts.

The viral video that we are sharing with you explains how you can draw a 3D staircase using paper and a pencil and some stationery. The video is shared on Twitter by @inwhatwayz with the caption, “HOW TO draw 3D Stairs”.

HOW TO draw 3D Stairs pic.twitter.com/gSyq1nlS7Y — HOW TO… (@inwhatwayz) February 6, 2023

This might be about only one figure but if you prod further, you could be one of the best artists.

