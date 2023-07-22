Home

Youngsters Bat For Artificial Intelligence To Create Viral Content

Almost every category of information and news businesses is looking for the viral stuff related to AI.

Artificial Intelligence Is Behind Multiple Viral Content Produced Daily. (Image: unsplash.com)

Youngsters And Artificial Intelligence: The advent of artificial intelligence (AI) has created a “furore” and a kind of “consternation” in the commercial market as well as the personal lives of people across the continuum. Furore and consternation can be used in any kind of context with connotations of personal choice, good or bad, positive or negative, and yes or no. It’s all up to you and me as we would like it to be.

How Artificial Intelligence Has Changed The World

Since its inception, artificial intelligence has only been on an upward trajectory and made mundane stuff even “more easy than easier” and it is not an overstatement. See how quickly all the stuff that can be shared online or on the internet is being has got more powerful legs. Right from sharing AI images, videos, scripts, stories, music, news, videos, text, and anything that can be.

It is like “a blink and it’s gone” and it is happening on a huge scale.

Divided Opinions On The Use Of Artificial Intelligence

Whenever something new is introduced to people there are bound to be different reactions, right from amazement to dear, acceptance to hesitancy, and fear to wonder, and artificial intelligence is no different.

While a considerable section is having strong reservations, mainly the elderly, the younger generation is having a ball of time as it is offering them a much wider and more sophisticated tool.

Proficiency Of Artificial Intelligence Is The Key

ChatGPT, Bard, Manufacturing Robots, Self-driving Cars, Smart Assistants, Automated Financial Investing, Chatbots, Midjourney, DALL-E, and Stable Diffusion are just a few examples of what AI is capable of.

AI programs and software generate an unlimited amount of content at one command but there are Devil’s Advocates who can present the results in either way. Though right now we can to some extent make out real from fake, the same cannot be said about the future, raising many questions about the creative potential of machines.

According to AFP, “A new report titled ‘Consumer Trends: AI, Ozempic, and the Economy’ examines this phenomenon. It was written by Dan Frommer, founder of The New Consumer newsletter, compiling data from several surveys of thousands of Americans.”

Generations Y And Z Bat For Artificial Intelligence

The majority of respondents belonging to Generations Z and Y consider AI-generated creative content to be art in its own right. An opinion shared much less widely by their elders as only 17% of Baby Boomers (born between 1946 and 1964) consider artificially created images, videos, and other cultural outputs to be works of art. The generation gap is bound to have repercussions and it is showing.

The report says that two-thirds of those surveyed from Generations Y and Z said they had already used generative artificial intelligence for humorous or artistic purposes, compared with 34% of Gen Xers (people born between 1960 and 1980) and 10% of Baby Boomers.

Artificial Intelligence Behind Multiple Viral Content Produced Daily

Artificial Intelligence is right there in our faces and it is not going away. It is constantly trending and almost every category of information and news businesses is looking for the viral stuff related to AI.

You can turn your face away but AI-generated content will boom on and provide myriads and keep on providing viral content at any point in time, for example, this one small write-up.

If it is trendy then it will go insanely viral on your displays.

