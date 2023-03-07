Home

Viral

Youngsters Create Unique Holi Video Using Hindi Film Songs Medley | Watch

Youngsters Create Unique Holi Video Using Hindi Film Songs Medley | Watch

The distinctive feature of the selected songs is that each one has a colour as its central theme.

Youngsters Create Unique Holi Video Using Hindi Film Songs Medley | Watch Here

Viral Holi Video: The festival of colours Holi is only a couple of days ahead and the colourful and vibrant spirit of this unique festival is on full display. Right from stacking up the best of colours to the preparation of traditional foods and beverages is in full swing. Houses are getting decorated and invitations are being exchanged among families, friends, and neighbours to celebrate and party together. In fact, even workplaces have arranged Holi celebrations for their employees. Nothing is being left to chance and everyone wants to enjoy the festival to the fullest and make it memorable too for themselves and others as well.

Taking this forward, a group of youngsters have created a unique video which is a medley of popular Hindi film songs. The distinctive feature of the selected songs is that each one has a colour as its central theme. For example, the video starts with the song, “o lal dupatta wali tera naam to bata”, “neele neele ambar par”, and so on. The guys also don clothes in sync with the colour that is mentioned in that particular song which they are acting on. Like, for the song “o lal dupatta wali tera naam to bata” they have put on red dresses.

You may like to read

And to add taste to colour, the choreography is extremely good and their steps are almost impeccable and every individual complements the other members.

The video is shared on Twitter by Songbird @oxymoronic_me with the caption, “The best Holi video you’ll watch today. Happy Holi”!

WATCH THE VIRAL HOLI SONG HERE

The best Holi video you’ll watch today.

Happy Holi pic.twitter.com/mrGioUjCr2 — Songbird (@oxymoronic_me) March 6, 2023

What a wonderful performance, full of crazy energy and verve associated with the most colourful festival of Holi!

Wishing each and every one of you out there a very happy and colourful Holi!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.