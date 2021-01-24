New Delhi: There’s a good news for all Maggi lovers out there as it makes official entry to the wedding food menu list. Yes, you heard it right. With the advent of the pandemic, the world has not only seen a shortened guest list but also witnessed a drastic change in the food menu as people are adding their lockdown favourites into the list, and our favourite Maggi is not left behind in the run. Also Read - Restaurateur Busts Customers Head Open After He Complains of Stale Salad

Now, seeing a picture of a Maggi food counter at a wedding venue, netizens could not keep calm at all because who can resist a piping hot plate of the 2-minute noodle after all. The picture was shared by a journalist named Somya Lakhani on her Twitter account which she took during her cousin's wedding reception.

She shared the picture with the caption, "I love my cousin for being so thoughtful and ensuring there is a Maggi counter at her wedding tonight." In the viral photo, a chef can be seen cooking Maggi on a stove as packets of the instant noodles are neatly stacked in a wooden rack.

Needless to say, the photo tweet went viral within moments and has garnered over thousands of likes and comments.

I love my cousin for being so thoughtful & ensuring there is a Maggi counter at her wedding tonight ❣️🤣 pic.twitter.com/Yu3ObLEYMf — Somya Lakhani (@somyalakhani) January 18, 2021

Let’s have a look at how Twitterati reacted over this all-time favourite dish of both children and adults being added to wedding menu:

Maggi wali shadi mere area mai hoti toh……. Jaan na pehchan mai tera mehmaan. — Armagan Shaikh (@ArmaganShaikh) January 21, 2021

That is called thinking out of box….Or maybe the bride wanted to eat maggi that night 😀 — Su ki (@su2417) January 22, 2021

Nestle can use this in advertisement — Sandeep (@Sandeep21020376) January 19, 2021

#Nostalgia served hot !

This took me back to school days where #Maggi counters were organised on special events. — Ravi Kumar (@ravjnkr) January 22, 2021