The year 2020 has undoubtedly spread more gloom than we were prepared for yet after COVID-19 pandemic, Canadian Air Force jet crash, Michigan flooding, Arizona shooting, three earthquakes in Delhi within a month and the havoc of cyclone Amphan, the recent plane crash in Pakistan plucked all the remaining sad strings in our heart. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Lahore to Karachi, crashed into a residential area near Jinnah International Airport on Friday, killing at least 97 people including those on board along with others residing in the houses of the congested lane where the horrifying incident took place. Also Read - What is Locust Plague And Why Should India be Worried - All You Need to Know

Pakistan had resumed air travel on May 16 after a lockdown, which was imposed to combat the spread of COVID-19. The people travelling were reportedly looking forward to reunite with family on Eid 2020. In an audio circulated across social media, the pilot can be heard making a last-minute distress call, “We have lost two engines. Mayday, Mayday, Mayday. It is very serious.” Also Read - Celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna Feeds 2 Lakh People in Mumbai as Part of Eid Feast During Ramadan 2020, Calls is 'Symbol of Gratitude'

Torn at the tragic loss of lives, netizens turned to console their grieving neighbours on Twitter. While one user shared a picture featuring the flags of India and Pakistan and tweeted, “Your pain is our pain. (Flag of India, Flag of Pakistan) are Bhai-Bhai. May God Bless every soul we lost in this. #Pakistan #Planecrash”, another wrote, “#planecrash It’s Official 2020 is the worst year” and yet another expressed, “Plane crash just before Eid in the residential area of Karachi is heart breaking. Deeply saddened by the loss of life due to a plane crash in Pakistan. Our condolences to the families of the deceased, and wishing speedy recovery to those injured” sic.

Check out Twitter India’s reaction on the news here:

Your pain is our pain. 🇮🇳🇵🇰 are Bhai-Bhai.

#planecrash It’s Official 2020 is the worst year 😢🙏 Prayer From India 🇮🇳

Plane crash ✈ just before Eid in the residential area of Karachi is heart breaking. Deeply saddened by the loss of life due to a plane crash in Pakistan. Our condolences to the families of the deceased, and wishing speedy recovery to those injured. pic.twitter.com/s8ALwsr3TC — 🇮🇳 Danish Ateeq Khan 🇮🇳 (@danish_ateeq) May 22, 2020

After the regretful news of #planecrash in karachi, at least every indian news channel is telecasting the news and showing sympathy Today i realised that We indians🇮🇳&Pakistan’s🇵🇰 are really siblings. It shows whatever we do with each other whether good or bad it’s just love pic.twitter.com/uTrB3jKu0w — Baba tufail Ahmad (@BabaTufail2) May 22, 2020

It’s incredibly devastating to hear about the Pakistan Airline crash. That’s over 100 innocent souls. Just before Eid. It’s heartbreaking. I hope all the families find peace during these testing times. #planecrash — arya ♡ (@jesuisarya) May 22, 2020

Pakistan passenger plane crashed at karachi today .My heartfelt & deepest condolences to the family 💔 #planecrash pic.twitter.com/DKD9lpbiWu — One Man Army👊 (@Farrukh122345) May 22, 2020

May the Almighty give enough strength to the families of the victims to bear this loss. We wish speedy recovery to those injured!