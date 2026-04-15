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Your safety is important: Mumbai auto drivers special message for women passengers wins hearts

‘Your safety is important’: Mumbai auto driver’s special message for women passengers wins hearts

Viral video: The clip shows a special message for the women passengers in the autorickshaw. Scroll down to read it.

(Image: videograb from Instagram/_star._.belt_)

Viral News: When women often hesitate to sit in public transport due to the increase in crime with each passing day, an Instagram video that emerged from Mumbai has won everyone’s hearts. It’s because an auto driver had a special message for the women travelling in the vehicle. The message read, “I am also someone’s father and brother. Your safety is important to me. Sit down without any worries.” You can check the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video features a special message written on the note at the back of the driver’s seat of an autorickshaw in Mumbai. When women often feel uncomfortable in simple acts like sitting in an autorickshaw, the video emerged as a special one.

The special note read, “I am also someone’s father and brother. Your safety is important to me. Sit down without any worries,” which was written on the back of the driver’s seat. The video was shared on Instagram with a text overlay written as, “POV: when you realise not every man is a threat, some are just someone’s safe place.”

The clip was widely appreciated on Instagram, and the users were quick enough to make it viral. Many people appreciated the simple act of the driver of the auto rickshaw.

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According to the social media users, the message written on the back of his seat highlighted his genuine support and concern toward making the women passengers in his vehicle feel comfortable.

Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@_star._.belt_)

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, “bare minimum feels like luxury these days.”

It has received almost 3 million views and more than 200,000 likes on the social media platform.

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “I hope he realises how much effect that line has,” and another wrote, “Good human being.”

The third comment read, “This made my day actually imagine if everyone will become like him.”

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