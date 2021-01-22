New Delhi: Popular bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal passed away on Friday in Delhi at the age of 80. The singer, who had become a household name for his devotional songs, breathed his last at 12:15 pm at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi. Also Read - Narendra Chanchal Dies at 80 in Delhi, PM Modi Tweets
He was admitted to the hospital on November 27 and died after suffering from brain complications, sources said. Also Read - Twitter Grilled by Parliamentary Panel on Blocking of Amit Shah's Account in 2020
Soon after the news broke, condolences started pouring in on Twitter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed anguish at his the death and said that he had carved a unique place for himself in the sphere of devotional song singing. In a tweet, Modi expressed his condolences to the singer’s family and fans. Also Read - Serum Institute Fire Claims Five Lives, Poonawala Announces Compensation of Rs 25 Lakh | Top Developments
Daler Mehndi wrote, “Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved #NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family and legions of fans. ”
Cricketer Harbhajan Singh also tweeted, “Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved #NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family.”
Here are other reactions:
Born in a religious Punjabi family in Namak Mandi, Amritsar in 1940, Narendra Chanchal, is best known for his performances at jaagrans and has sung popular songs such as Pyaara Saja Hai and Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai. He also won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Singer for Bobby and a honorary citizenship of the US state of Georgia.