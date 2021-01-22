New Delhi: Popular bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal passed away on Friday in Delhi at the age of 80. The singer, who had become a household name for his devotional songs, breathed his last at 12:15 pm at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi. Also Read - Narendra Chanchal Dies at 80 in Delhi, PM Modi Tweets

He was admitted to the hospital on November 27 and died after suffering from brain complications, sources said. Also Read - Twitter Grilled by Parliamentary Panel on Blocking of Amit Shah's Account in 2020

Soon after the news broke, condolences started pouring in on Twitter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed anguish at his the death and said that he had carved a unique place for himself in the sphere of devotional song singing. In a tweet, Modi expressed his condolences to the singer’s family and fans. Also Read - Serum Institute Fire Claims Five Lives, Poonawala Announces Compensation of Rs 25 Lakh | Top Developments

लोकप्रिय भजन गायक नरेंद्र चंचल जी के निधन के समाचार से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। उन्होंने भजन गायन की दुनिया में अपनी ओजपूर्ण आवाज से विशिष्ट पहचान बनाई। शोक की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिजनों और प्रशंसकों के साथ हैं। ओम् शांति! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 22, 2021

Daler Mehndi wrote, “Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved #NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family and legions of fans. ”

Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved #NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family and legions of fans. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zXEBN07MbM — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) January 22, 2021

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh also tweeted, “Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved #NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family.” Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved #NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family 🙏🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 22, 2021 Here are other reactions:

Saddened By The Demise of Legendary Singer #NarendraChanchal Sir 🙏He will be remembered for his devotional bhajans and some remarkable songs in hindi films 🙏❤ My heartfelt condolences to his family🙏 Om Shanti 🙏🌺 pic.twitter.com/tn0agKHawm — Warrior Girl🇮🇳 (@warriorgirl061) January 22, 2021

Deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of Bhajan Samrat #NarendraChanchal and offer my heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/WaXJVmUD7Q — Aslam Shaikh, INC (@AslamShaikh_MLA) January 22, 2021

The famous Bhajan singer Narendra

Chanchal passed away at the age of 80.

He Was the only name that comes to mind

when we think of singers synonymous with

Maa ka Jaagran Like "Chalo bulaava aaya hai"

&Many Others . May his soul Rest in Peace.#NarendraChanchal pic.twitter.com/7MqKMtIohM — 𝕬𝖆𝖓𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖑 𝕾𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆 (@sunshine_29918) January 22, 2021

#RestInPeace #NarendraChanchal ji.

Your immense contribution to Indian devotional and film music will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/jRz5dvRcpU — Sanjay Raina (@sanjayraina) January 22, 2021

Om Shanti Narendra Chanchal ji 🙏🙏 Lovely memories of your electrifying rendition of Mata ke Bhajans at all Night Jagrans. Your voice will live on Forever 🙏🙏 #NarendraChanchal #Chanchal — Rosy (@rose_k01) January 22, 2021

If Bhajans Had a face the it would surely be only you #NarendraChanchal ji..👏🥺👏🥺

Deeply saddened to hear that u left us…🥺😔

But your bhajans and that one song Benaam will keep ringing our hearts..

👏🥺😌😌😌🥺👏 pic.twitter.com/CDrwf1e3r2 — King S (@KingS21697049) January 22, 2021

Om Shanti #NarendraChanchal Ji. Your voice will live on forever. Om Shanti 🙏🙏 #NarendraChanchal pic.twitter.com/707Dkg983C — MAYANK CHAUDHARY (@IamMayank_) January 22, 2021

Extremely saddened to learn the unfortunate demise of Veteran singer Narendra Chanchal known for his religious songs and bhajans. Heartfelt condolences to the departed soul & strength to the family members in this hour of bereavement. pic.twitter.com/XqtRT5Jwg6 — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) January 22, 2021

Saddened to hear demise of Singer #NarendraChanchal ji , He will be remembered for his bhajans and some remarkable songs in Hindi films, My heartfelt condolences to his admirers and family. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/b4wpKfb17i — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) January 22, 2021

Born in a religious Punjabi family in Namak Mandi, Amritsar in 1940, Narendra Chanchal, is best known for his performances at jaagrans and has sung popular songs such as Pyaara Saja Hai and Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai. He also won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Singer for Bobby and a honorary citizenship of the US state of Georgia.