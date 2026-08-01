‘You’re indeed an idiot’: Netizens roast professor, claiming Master’s in English over grammar errors in post criticizing Rahul Gandhi

As the post gained traction, the writing mistakes became the primary topic of online conversation, with users debating how someone claiming advanced qualifications in English could make such errors.

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(Image: X @asliarpita)

An assistant professor’s post targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sparked an unexpected debate online, with many social media users pointing out mistakes in her English instead of discussing her political views. Arpita Chatterjee, who says she is an assistant professor from West Bengal, posted on X that she has two master’s degrees—one in English and another in Education—and is currently pursuing a PhD. In the post, she questioned Rahul Gandhi over his comments about “andhbhakts.”

She wrote, “Dear Rahul Gandhi, I am a proud Andhbhakt and an assistant professor, having two master’s degree (English and Education), having B.Ed. Degree too and pursuing PhD. According to you an Andhbhakt is an IDIOT. Am I an IDIOT! Are you sure?”

Dear @RahulGandhi , I am a proud Andhbhakt and an assistant professor, having two master’s degree(English and Education), having B.Ed. Degree too and pursuing PhD. According to you an Andhbhakt is an IDIOT. Am I an IDIOT ! Are you sure ? — Arpita Chatterjee (@asliarpita) July 29, 2026

However, instead of responding to her criticism of Gandhi, many users highlighted the grammatical mistakes in her post. Several people noted that someone claiming advanced qualifications in English should have avoided such errors.

Many users also suggested corrections, saying phrases like “two master’s degree” should have been “two master’s degrees,” while “pursuing PhD” should have been written as “pursuing a PhD.” The discussion soon shifted from politics to grammar, with users debating the wording of her post rather than its message.

How social media reacted to her tweet

“This clearly shows that degrees alone don’t guarantee knowledge or critical thinking. Despite having so many degrees, you still call yourself an “andhbhakt.” That only reflects a lack of independent thinking, not education.”

“You’re indeed an idiot. You have a master’s degree in English, yet you made around seven grammatical errors in this post.”