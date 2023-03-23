Top Recommended Stories

  Youths Jam to Hanuman Chalisa Outside Gurugram Cafe, Attracts Crowd in Wholesome Viral Video – WATCH

A video of a group of youth reciting the Hanuman Chalisa outside a cafe is doing the rounds of the internet - Watch!

Published: March 23, 2023 11:29 AM IST

By Trending Desk | Edited by Tanya Garg

Viral Video: Youth these days jam to trendy, upbeat tracks but in a rather rare sight, a group of youngsters sang Hanuman Chalisa. A video of these youngsters singing the devotional song is gaining momentum on social media. According to ANI, the gang jams the Hanuman Chalisa every Tuesday. In the viral video, several boys and girls clapped their hands together and sang the devotional hymn in sync outside a cafe in Gurugram The longer-than-three-minute video featured the locals joining the youngsters. The caption on the viral video read, “#WATCH | Haryana: Spiritual jamming by youths outside a cafe in Gurugram. Youth outside this cafe chant Hanuman Chalisa every Tuesday.”

The viral video of youngsters jamming Hanuman Chalisa has over 700K views, 8K plus retweets, 38.9K likes and 887 bookmarks.

The video has received immense admiration from online users. Some find the melodious devotional song to be really alluring and addictive, while others see it as a step towards regaining the lost ground among youths in terms of religion. One of the users wrote, “This is actually really awesome.” Another user wrote, “Now, that’s the real youth of India. And all along all of us, in every sphere have deciphered them wrong and catered to them equally wrong. Truly, that’s the changing Indian youth. Henceforth, cater to them rightfully what they like.”

A hymn of devotion to Lord Hanuman is called the Hanuman Chalisa. Reciting the holy song is thought to help you banish negative energies and attract good fortune.

