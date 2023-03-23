Home

Youths Jam to Hanuman Chalisa Outside Gurugram Cafe, Attracts Crowd in Wholesome Viral Video – WATCH

A video of a group of youth reciting the Hanuman Chalisa outside a cafe is doing the rounds of the internet - Watch!

Viral Video: Youth these days jam to trendy, upbeat tracks but in a rather rare sight, a group of youngsters sang Hanuman Chalisa. A video of these youngsters singing the devotional song is gaining momentum on social media. According to ANI, the gang jams the Hanuman Chalisa every Tuesday. In the viral video, several boys and girls clapped their hands together and sang the devotional hymn in sync outside a cafe in Gurugram The longer-than-three-minute video featured the locals joining the youngsters. The caption on the viral video read, “#WATCH | Haryana: Spiritual jamming by youths outside a cafe in Gurugram. Youth outside this cafe chant Hanuman Chalisa every Tuesday.”

#WATCH | Haryana: Spiritual jamming by youths outside a cafe in Gurugram. Youth outside this cafe chant Hanuman Chalisa every Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/EMDKppoqVu — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2023

The viral video of youngsters jamming Hanuman Chalisa has over 700K views, 8K plus retweets, 38.9K likes and 887 bookmarks.

The video has received immense admiration from online users. Some find the melodious devotional song to be really alluring and addictive, while others see it as a step towards regaining the lost ground among youths in terms of religion. One of the users wrote, “This is actually really awesome.” Another user wrote, “Now, that’s the real youth of India. And all along all of us, in every sphere have deciphered them wrong and catered to them equally wrong. Truly, that’s the changing Indian youth. Henceforth, cater to them rightfully what they like.”

Jai Shri Ram! Times when classical music is (inappropriately) used in “modern” contexts/settings, it is lovely to see a young crowd (with their footwear off) singing the glory of Shri Hanuman! May He give us the bhakti and bala to walk the Dharmic path undeterred 🙏🏼 #JaiShriRam https://t.co/xUXfQtCnCc — Sankar (@SoundOfConch) March 23, 2023

Excellent energy and sounds good too.. Wow! Jai Bajrang Bali! https://t.co/bCmpE7M4vx — Yash #SaveSoil (@common_Yash) March 23, 2023

Honestly all cafes in India should have one such group 😘 https://t.co/8ZcZjq4qw3 — Do dhari talvar (@nilukman) March 23, 2023

Jai shri Sita Ram Ji Jai Hanuman ji 🙏🏻❤️ Shandaar .. jabardast 👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/OaFGXcLb0c — mansi ✍️mamta (@imamtasharma) March 23, 2023

Amazing! What I don’t understand is why are people acting surprised – you’ll see such congregations of women singing bhajans in every gali in the evenings https://t.co/jrprNKZvQ9 — Kitaabi Keeda (@AlphaNaMila) March 23, 2023

#HanumanChalisa is a very powerful positive spiritual chant that bring peaceful environment around surrounding, motivate against all odds in life and make believe to us that faith is greater than hope & fear. We should be proud of our culture & traditions. @ANI https://t.co/Oa3jWazlAP — SAURABH AGGARWAL🇮🇳 (@Saurabh_Munger) March 22, 2023

Bros gotta do this everywhere. Host spaces as well! 🙏❤️ https://t.co/4v8yLO88uI — Indra (@Narsimham1008) March 23, 2023

A hymn of devotion to Lord Hanuman is called the Hanuman Chalisa. Reciting the holy song is thought to help you banish negative energies and attract good fortune.

A hymn of devotion to Lord Hanuman is called the Hanuman Chalisa. Reciting the holy song is thought to help you banish negative energies and attract good fortune.