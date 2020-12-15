With pandemic forcing us to stay at our homes, content creators and YouTubers kept us entertained throughout the year. On Monday, YouTube India announced the top content creators of this year and YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati has topped the list. Nagar, who also topped the chart for the top trending video with his controversial “Youtube Vs Tik Tok: The End”, has over 27.5 million subscribers. Also Read - What Was The Reason Behind 45-minute Downtime For Gmail, YouTube, Other Google Services? Here it is

Minati is followed by Total Gaming, Techno Gamerz, Desi Gamers, Jkk Entertainment and Ashish Chanchlani wines in the top creators list. Creators Round2hell, Technical Guruji, CookingShooking Hindi, Desi Gamers and The MriDul also made it to the top 10 list.

BB Ki Vines “Angry Masterji”, popular show Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah’s “Tapu Proposes To Sonu On Valentines Day!”, and Ashish Chanclani Vines’ “Office Exam Aur Vaccine” were some of the top trending videos of the year.

We give them 20/20 for getting us through 2020.

Say hello to this year's Top Creators ⭐ pic.twitter.com/ZD0D7BYKAK — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) December 14, 2020

CarryMinati, Total Gaming and Techno Gamerz also topped YouTube India’s list of top breakout creators of the year. Techno Gamerz, Desi Gamers and The MriDul rounded out the top five breakout creators of the year.

They kept our spirits up and they're rising up, up and up!

Meet the Top Breakout Creators of 2020 ✨ pic.twitter.com/1em0JNNzvH — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) December 14, 2020

What’s noteworthy is that not just entertainment, raising awareness also remained the theme for most content creators, given the times we live in. One of the special mentions is Bhuvan Bam who used his channel BB Ki Vines to highlight the plight of the group worst-affected by the adverse economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and donated all the earnings from these videos to charity.

Meanwhile, creators like CA Rachna Phadke, Tanmay Bhat and Vivek Bindra shared pragmatic tips for financial prudence and investments for individuals and small businesses to weather the pandemic. Also, creators like Sandeep Maheshwari and Prajakta Koli highlighted the often-overlooked topic of mental health and self-care, while Bollywood stars like Karthik Aryan used this vast platform to praise the unsung heroes of the pandemic – frontline workers and first responders.

With almost the entire population of the country under lockdown to curb infection spread, many people leveraged YouTube to garner a range of new skills and hobbies, and upskilled out of necessity. The list included everything from haircuts to workouts and crisis cooking ideas to cultivating hobbies from scratch, like gardening.

“2020 will go down in history, for turning out to be the exact opposite of the pithy symmetry it promised,” Google said in a blog post. The YouTube creator community stepped in to answer the questions on all our minds — from haircuts to workouts to crisis cooking ideas to cultivating hobbies from scratch (gardening, anyone?) — helping with much-needed catharsis and a sense of being together, even when socially distanced,” Google said in a blog post.

