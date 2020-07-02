New Delhi: It’s been 18 days since actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death left a gaping hole in the hearts of his fans, who are still not able to come to terms with the tragedy. With tributes still pouring in, Swedish YouTube star PewDiePie has also reacted to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in one of his videos. Also Read - T-Series Becomes First YouTube Channel to Cross 100 Million Subscribers, Beats PewDiePie

In a video that has gone viral, Felix Kjellberg aka PewDiePie says that he remembered seeing a video of Sushant addressing students at a university, and called the actor a “genuinely good dude”.

He said, “I have seen people talk about it and there was something about Sushant Singh Rajput. It was a university talk of this guy. He seemed like such a good dude, like a genuinely good dude. So people were pointing to nepotism in the industry and then it somehow got in clash with T-Series and that is why Unsub T-Series got trending.”

”It’s such a shame he decided to end his life. I don’t know everything about him but from what I saw he seemed a really good dude and someone the industry needs. So it’s a huge loss. Rest in peace,” he further said. Watch it here”: