A 33-year-old YouTuber who was posing as a journalist has been arrested by the cyber cell of Mumbai Police from Delhi for allegedly posting videos containing abusive language about women.

Saahil alias Pradeep Choudhary, a resident of Faridabad, was arrested on Monday from Delhi and brought to Mumbai.

Notably, Choudhary’s YouTube channel has thousands of subscribers and his videos cover latest issues such as Sushant Singh Rajput’s death or the alleged Bollywood-drug trade nexus.

On August 22, a woman had complained to a cyber cell that he used abusive language about women in his videos. Chaudhary claimed that he was a journalist, but the claim was found to be untrue.

According to an official, “In one of the videos, the accused had also posed as a journalist associated with a national news channel and spread abusive content. As a stern action against these acts, the accused was held from Faridabad, Haryana and brought to Mumbai.”

Later, he confessed that he had uploaded such videos to increase the number of subscribers on YouTube. He was remanded by a court in police custody till Thursday.

After his arrest, many demanded justice for him with a hashtag trending #ReleaseSaahilChoudhary.

Meanwhile, actress Kangana Ranaut questioned his arrest and extended support to him. Ranaut claimed that Choudhary was arrested for questioning the Maharashtra government’s work, “which is his democratic right”.

In a tweet, she wrote, ”What is this gunda raaj going on in Mumbai? No one can question the world’s most incompetent CM and his team? What will they do to us? Break our houses and kill us?”

In a tweet, she wrote, "What is this gunda raaj going on in Mumbai? No one can question world's most incompetent CM and his team? What will they do to us? Break our houses and kill us?"

In another tweet she wrote, ”Somebody random files an FIR against Saahil for questioning Maha Government’s work which is his democratic right and Shaahil is jailed immediately but #PayalGhosh has filed an FIR against #AnuragKashyap many days ago for rape but he is roaming free. Kya hai yeh sab INCIndia?”

In another tweet she wrote, "Somebody random files an FIR against Saahil for questioning Maha Government's work which is his democratic right and Shaahil is jailed immediately but #PayalGhosh has filed an FIR against #AnuragKashyap many days ago for rape but he is roaming free. Kya hai yeh sab INCIndia?"

Choudhary was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act for insulting a woman’s modesty using word, gesture or act, along with intentional insult and spreading defamatory, mischievous content.