Dehradun (Uttarakhand): YouTuber Bobby Kataria has found himself in another controversy after he was recently found to be smoking inside a SpiceJet flight in a viral video. The social media influencer will soon be arrested by Uttarakhand Police for drinking alcohol and threatening the police while sitting on a chair and stopping traffic in the middle of the road in the state capital Dehradun.Also Read - Viral Video: Instagram Influencer Bobby Kataria Seen Smoking Cigarette on SpiceJet Plane, FIR Filed | Watch

A case was registered under sections 342, 336, 290 and 510 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 67 IT Act. Cantt Police Station in the capital city has obtained a non-bailable warrant against Bobby Kataria from the District Court.

SHO Rajendra Singh Rawat on Thursday said the police obtained a non-bailable warrant against the accused. He told news agency ANI that teams of Cantt Police are being sent to Haryana and its other locations for his arrest.

A case has been registered against social media influencer Bobby Kataria at Dehradun’s Cantt police station for allegedly consuming liquor in the middle of a road in Uttarakhand. Case registered under section 342/336/290/510 IPC and 67 IT Act: Uttarakhand Police pic.twitter.com/FDKq9bq1jy — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 11, 2022

The bodybuilder was put on a no-flying list by SpiceJet for 15 days in February 2022. However, the accused Balvinder Kataria alias Bobby Kataria claimed that it was a dummy plane and it was a part of his shooting in Dubai.

“The video in which I was seen smoking is not a normal aeroplane, it was a dummy plane and that was a part of my shooting in Dubai. Taking lighter inside the plane is not allowed,” said Kataria. In the video, Bobby Kataria was seen lying down on the aircraft seat and lighting a cigarette and taking a couple of puffs.

In a statement, the airline said, the matter had been investigated thoroughly in January 2022 when the video was brought to our notice and a complaint had been filed by the airline with the Udyog Vihar police station in Gurugram.

The video is by Instagram influencer Bobby Kataria. In the video, he is seen smoking inside a SpiceJet plane.The reason behind to pull more followers ,due to this, the concerned authorities filed a case against him as reported#kaustuva pic.twitter.com/cJX768S740 — Kaustuva R Gupta (@KaustuvaRGupta) August 12, 2022

The matter came to the airline’s notice on January 24, 2022, through social media posts. Defending himself, Kataria said that the video in question is an old video shot in Dubai.

“The video in which I was seen smoking is not a normal airplane, it was a dummy plane and that was a part of my shooting in Dubai. I want to ask everyone; how can a lighter make its way into an airplane? It would be detected by a scanner. A cigarette still one can carry, but not a lighter. It was shot in 2019 or 2020,” Kataria had said.

(With inputs from ANI)