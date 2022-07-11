New Delhi: YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, who was recently arrested by the Noida police, said he will pursue legal action against his arrest. In a statement, the YouTuber said he sought permission to book a metro coach for his birthday celebration and it was “granted for the same through the proper channels”.Also Read - YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Aka 'Flying Beast' Arrested by UP Police. Here's Why

“A lot of unsavoury posts, photographs and memes are circulating on social media in relation to the incident that took place wherein Gaurav Taneja was briefly detained by the Noida Police. Hence, it was felt that we should set the record straight. (Ritu) Rathee wanted to give her husband Taneja a surprise by hosting his birthday party in a four Coach Metro from Sector 51 Metro Station, Noida… the permission had been solicited and granted for the same through the proper channels,” the family said in a statement.

Here’s what the case is about:

Taneja, who goes by the name “Flying Beast” on social media, was arrested by Noida police on Saturday under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after a large crowd gathered outside the a metro station for his birthday. He was released later that evening.

According to the statement, fans gathered at the metro station were not violent nor did they raise any objectionable slogans neither harmed any public property. “Nonetheless, the Noida Police proceeded to register a case,” it said.

#WATCH via ANI Multimedia: YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka 'Flying Beast' was arrested in Noida on July 9 after his followers gathered in huge numbers at a metro station in Noida. FIR was filed u/s 188 IPC. He runs a YouTube channel called ‘Flying Beast’https://t.co/57U4UUHv4v — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2022

“The fact that our fans look up to us and would congregate in large numbers to celebrate Gaurav’s birthday would suggest that they feel that we are a part of their family. As a matter of fact, we are overwhelmed by their love and affection for us,” added the family’s statement.

On Saturday, an Instagram story was posted on Taneja’s account of his wife telling ‘followers’ about meeting at 1.30 pm for “the big celebration”. In an earlier story, the YouTuber said, “We will be restricted by maximum capacity of a Metro given by NMRC! Lekin sabse mileage zaroor!”

The family also attached a permission letter they received from the Noida Metro Rail Corporation for a single journey booking for birthday celebrations from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

Meanwhile, the police had stated that YouTuber had no permission for the large gathering outside the station, which they said had caused a jam outside the metro station and led to difficulties for commuters.