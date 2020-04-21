In a heartwarming gesture, a popular YouTuber and vlogger Casiet Neistat took to Twitter to narrate an incident where he accidentally scratched his neighbours car and left a note for him on the car’s wiper. It so happened, Neistat accidentally bumped a fellow resident’s car while parking his truck. He owned up to the accident and apologised for it. He even left his phone number so that he can be contacted by the car-owner for damages. The man’s response is what will win your heart and make you believe in humanity, once again. Also Read - Coronavirus: Total Count Reaches 18601, No Fresh Case in 61 Districts in Past 14 Days, Says Health Ministry

Responding to the note, the car owner has sent a text to the YouTuber and told him that everything is alright and further asked him to not pay him for any damages but instead donate that amount to a local food bank to help out those in need due to coronavirus crisis. Neistat goes onto donate the amount and even shares the screenshot with the car owner. The donation was made in the name of 'Mr Scratched Car'.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "been complaining about LA a lot, lemme share why I love LA. I scratched a guys car this morning when parking my truck, total accident, small but noticeable scratch. I left the owner a note on the wiper and he texted me." (sic)

He also revealed in the following tweet, “I drive a 17 year old lifted pick up. So no rear view cam and really hard to see what’s behind you. I’m also a terrible driver.” (sic)

The post has gone viral and has fetched over 16.4K retweets and 192.9 K likes so far.