Youtuber Rachna Gurjar flaunts gold jewellery on YouTube, gives tour of her house, her ‘followers’ rob it all – WATCH

A YouTuber named Rachna Gurjar, lost jewellery and cash after thieves targeted her home. Police are investigating whether her social media posts played a role in the crime.

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Youtuber Rachna Gurjar flaunts gold jewellery on YouTube, gives tour of her house, her ‘followers’ rob it all – WATCH

Viral Video: It appears that giving a home tour on YouTube went wrong for a YouTuber, as the wrong people may have hit the follow button. Rachna Gurjar, who hails from Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri, was robbed by thieves just after she flaunted her cash and jewellery on the social media platform. Police are also probing whether her social media posts, in which she showcased her wealth, played a role in the crime.

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What Exactly Happened?

The incident took place at the residence of famous YouTuber Rachna Gurjar, who is a resident of Shivpuri’s Mohni village. Reports suggest that robbers planned everything from entry to exit.

The CCTV footage showed that robbers entered the premises with the help of a ladder. Then they can be seen cutting wires fixed to the walls before entering the house.

Just like in a Bollywood movie, the robbers reportedly tilted the CCTV camera upward with the help of a stick before carrying out the theft to hide their identity.

After entering the house, robbers allegedly broke open a cupboard and searched through the house.

The robbers reportedly stole gold and silver jewellery along with cash.

Watch The Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachna Gurjar Ji (@rachna_gurjar_ji)

A Video Shows Belongings Scattered Across Rooms

Theft Has Reignited Concerns Over Sharing Luxury Lifestyles On Social Media

The videos of the indent have gone viral on the internet and it has drawn attention as the YouTuber frequently shared pics and clips of her wealth on social media platforms.

Police are investigating the case from all possible angles. On the other hand, the theft has also triggered an online debate over how displaying expensive possessions online can sometimes attract unwanted attention.

Police Registered A Case

After receiving a complaint from the family, police lodged a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Mool, a case has been registered and efforts are underway to trace the accused.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

Police are also investigating whether the suspects specifically targeted the house after monitoring social media activity.

The incident highlights how information shared online can reach unintended people and sometimes lead to real-world consequences.