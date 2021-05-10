New Delhi: In a heartbreaking incident, popular YouTuber and content creator Rahul Vohra passed away on Sunday after succumbing to Covid-19 related complications. The news of Vohra’s death comes just a day after he posted on Facebook saying he could have been saved had he received proper treatment and he will be born again soon. Notably, 35-year-old Vohra was admitted to Delhi’s Rajeev Gandhi Super Speciality hospital, and undergoing treatment for Covid-19. Also Read - Rahul Vohra's Death: Kishwer Merchant Says His Message Should Have Reached Sonu Sood

A day prior to his death, Rahul Vohra had shared his helplessness and wrote his last message: ”Mujhe bhi accha treatment mil jaata to mai bhi bach jaata tumhara Rahul Vohra… Jald janam lunga or acha kaam karunga. Ab himmat haar chuka hu. (If I had also received proper medical treatment, I would have survived. Yours, Rahul Vohra. I will be reborn and do good deeds, then. Now, I have lost all courage.)

He had also shared his name, age, hospital name, bed, and floor number in hopes of a last-minute miracle and tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

In another Facebook post, Vohra had informed his followers that he was Covid positive and was admitted to a hospital. He said that even after 4 days, he was showing no signs of recovery, and asked if he could get a oxygen bed as his level was continuously going down.

“Is there any hospital, where oxygen beds are available? My oxygen levels are decreasing gradually. There is none to look after me? I am posting this in a very helpless state. My family members are unable to handle the situation,” he had written.

Sadly, he could not be saved. After his death, theatre director-playwright Arvind Gaur confirmed the news on Facebook and wrote, ”Rahul Vohra is gone, my talented actor is no more. It was only yesterday that he told me his life could have been saved if he got better treatment. He was shifted to Ayushman, Dwarka last evening but we could not save him. Please forgive us, we are all your culprits. My last respects.”

Vohra was a popular content creator and had 1.2 million followers on Facebook and over a lakh subscribers on Youtube. Vohra had acted in the Netflix movie Unfreedom and had a channel on YouTube.