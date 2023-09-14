Supermodel Prank: YouTuber Walks On Ramp Wearing Garbage Bag And Then..| Watch

Home

The 21-year-old prankster, identified as Fred Beyer, orchestrated the entire spectacle as a prank for his YouTube channel.

Admit it, we’ve all, at some point in our lives, wanted to walk the runway wearing whatever we like most. However, very few people actually fulfill this dream. Some individuals, though, are determined to make their dreams come true at any cost, as demonstrated in this video clip. In a peculiar incident at New York Fashion Week, a YouTuber grabbed everyone’s attention by crashing the runway show while wearing nothing but a trash bag, a shower cap, and pink shorts. This bizarre occurrence left spectators bewildered, with most of them assuming it was part of the event.

Watch The Viral Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fred Beyer (@fredbeyeryt)

The 21-year-old prankster, named Fred Beyer, meticulously planned this comical spectacle for his YouTube channel. As the fashion event reached its peak, Fred discreetly made his way onto the runway in his outlandish trash bag outfit, confidently striding down the catwalk like a seasoned supermodel.

Since being shared the clip has accumulated lakhs of views and likes with most of the people appreciating the YouTuber for his courage and unique prank

However, his brief appearance was short-lived, as security personnel swiftly intervened and escorted him off the runway. Despite the unhappy ending, most of the audience initially believed it was part of the event. Nevertheless, Beyer achieved his goal of walking the runway in a bizarre outfit.

Fred Beyer’s daring stunt, though audacious, has attracted considerable online attention. While some may find this prank in poor taste, there’s no denying that it has sparked numerous discussions about the esteemed fashion event. According to a DailyMail article, the gathering, organized by Creators Inc., was held at the Conrad hotel in downtown Manhattan with the aim of providing attendees with an unmatched content opportunity and a networking experience for creators.

