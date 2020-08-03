A man who went out to dine with his friends at a South Indian restaurant in Delhi’s Connaught Place was left horrified after he discovered a dead lizard in his sambar! The incident was reported when Pankaj Agarwal visited the restaurant in area with his friends and ordered a Dosa. Also Read - Monitor Lizard Casually Walking Around 'Jurassic Niwas' in Delhi Sends Shivers Down Netizens' Backs

Soon after he received a shock as he discovered the carcass of a lizard in his sambar.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, the men shared images of the severed lizard in a spoon from the plates they were eating from. In the video, few people are seen yelling at who appears to be the restaurant staff and one of them can be heard saying that half of the lizard’s body is missing.

“Muh se nikala hai yeh bite, aadhi gayab hai”, the man can be heard saying.

Watch the video here:

A dead lizard found in sambar at most popular restaurant saravana Bhavan, Connaught Place (CP), New Delhi pic.twitter.com/yAwqBX7PvD — Golden corner (@supermanleh) August 2, 2020

The man also shows the menu card, which confirms the name of the restaurant. A complaint has now been lodged over the incident and a case registered against the restaurant, as per an NDTV report.

The police have said that an investigation in the matter has been started and CCTV footage from the restaurant has been sought. Details of the cook, ingredients used to make sambar, as well as restaurant licence, have also been sought.

One of the most popular South Indian restaurants, Saravana Bhavan is usually seen packed with people even on weekdays.