Delhi: We all have read stories of how criminals can go to desperate lengths to avoid being caught, but this particular case tops it all! On Saturday, a 23-year-old man, involved in four criminal cases, applied faeces on his body to avoid being arrested. Yes, this really happened! Also Read - MRI Scan At Only Rs 50! Delhi's Bangla Sahib Gurdwara To Offer India's 'Cheapest' MRI Scan From December

Despite the bizarre action, he still got arrested by police in Delhi’s Kashmere Gate area. The accused has been identified as Arjun, a resident of Madangir.

On Thursday, a police team patrolling Nitya Nand Marg near Kashmere Gate metro station noticed two bike-borne men behaving suspiciously. Cops asked them to stop, but the suspects approached aggressively towards the policemen in order to intimidate them, a senior police officer said.

“Their bike slipped and they tried to escape from the spot. However, one suspect managed to flee by running in the opposite direction of traffic coming on Yudhister Setu, whereas Arjun was caught after around one-kilometer chase,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anto Alphonse said.

He also ried to use pepper spray on police but could not succeed. Further, in desperation, he took out faeces from his trousers and applied all over his body and even smeared it on the uniform of a policeman. Notwithstanding the bizarre trick, the policeman caught hold of the accused and apprehended him, they said.

Turns out Arjun, along with his accomplice, used to commit robbery. When they did not get an easy target, they used to spill oil over the car to divert the attention of its driver and steal belongings from the vehicle, police said.