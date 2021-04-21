New Delhi: Well, who does not know Yashraj Mukhate? He is the internet sensation who gave us several gems like Rasode me kaun tha and Pawri ho rahi hai, filling our days with laughter. Mukhate is back with a bang with a new fun song and this time, he has the perfect answer to internet trolls and online hate. For the new mashup video, he has collaborated with Instagram personality Smita Satpute from Maharashtra, who is known for her no-nonsense attitude. Also Read - ‘Rasode me kaun tha’ Fame Yashraj Mukhate Meets and Chats with A R Rahman, Says 'Finally Met God'| Watch

Capturing her feisty spirit who has no patience for trolls, combined with his peppy music, Mukhate has named the song as ‘Yummy Yummy’. The video begins with Satpute saying ‘excuse me’ to the people on the Internet and then goes on to emphasise the ‘live and let live’ philosophy. Specially directed at people in the comments section, Satpute asks them to not interfere in others’ life and let them be.

At the end, Mukhate also pokes fun at vegetarian biryani, saying, “It’s just Pulao”, a fun debate which always erupts between vegetarians and non-vegetarians on the internet. He captioned the video as, ”Yummy Yummy Collaboration. Also, It’s Just Pulao!”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate)

Needless to say, the video has gone viral, and many people have appreciated the relevant message behind the video.

“Her truth bombs have got no chill. I wish I could be like her,” said a user, while another wrote, ”Ab ‘It’s pulao bro’ trend hone wala hai.”

Notably, Yashraj Mukhate rose to fame in 2020 with his hilarious dialogue mashup ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Thha’, which featured dialogues from popular daily soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya. From there, he was unstoppable as he composed various fun tracks like, ‘Biggini Shoot’, ‘Sadda Kutta Tommy’, and ‘Pawri ho rahi hai’, all of which went crazy viral on social media.

What do you think of this new song?