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Viral Video: Zakir Khans Ramzan Vlog from Mumbai hospital sparks concern, fans flood social media with wishes

Viral Video: Zakir Khan’s Ramzan Vlog from Mumbai hospital sparks concern, fans flood social media with wishes

Zakir Khan’s Ramzan vlog from a Mumbai hospital has gone viral leaving fans worried. Though he says he is not very sick, uncertainty around his health continues to spark concern.

Zakir Khan hospitalised

Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan is trending again, but unfortunately not for cracking jokes. His brother recently shared a Ramzan vlog where he can be seen hospitalised in Mumbai. The video features Zakir Khan lying in his hospital bed dressed in a patient gown at Lilavati Hospital. The visuals are subtle, but they have alarmed netizens from every corner of the internet.

Here’s the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arbaz khan (@arbazkhan0513)



A Peek Inside His ‘Five-Star’ Hospital Room

Now before you panic and start Dm-ing friends to send him get-well-soon gifts, take a look at this hospital suite. The room is quite spacious and his brother joked about it saying that it was “no less than a five-star hotel room.”

Zakir Khan seems completely at ease in the room even watching an India vs England match that was obviously going high voltage. When his brother asked him how he felt, Zakir waved a peace sign at the camera and said that the match was in a “critical spot.”

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Netizens Send Get Well Soon Messages In Droves

Needless to say, as soon as Zakir Khan’s video trended netizens poured into the comment section to voice their love and concern. Some wanted to know what happened while others sent get-well-soon wishes in hopes he’ll recover before Eid. “Zakir bhai kaisa ho tum,” wrote one user. “Get well soon. We are waiting for u,” wrote another.

One look at his profile is enough to tell you why fans are worried. Zakir Khan has not spoken about what led to his illness.

This Follows Zakir Khan Announcing A Hiatus From Live Shows

Zakir Khan took to social media earlier this month to announce that he was going on a break from live shows during his ongoing Papa Yaar tour. He also mentioned that he wanted to take some time off and focus on improving his health as well as complete pending writing assignments.

“Not Very Sick,” Says Zakir Khan – But Questions Still Linger

While fans were disappointed to hear the news, he later told fans that he was “not very sick.” Additionally, he addressed the media rumours writing, “All these articles about my health are rubbish.” Will Zakir Khan be able to make a full recovery? We don’t know. While his latest Instagram post points that he is in good spirits, we really don’t know what caused him to be hospitalised.

All we can do now is wait for more updates from him and hope our favourite sakht launda makes a speedy recovery. After all, when Zakir Khan goes quiet, 1.4 million people lose their voices.

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