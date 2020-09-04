In today’s bizarre news, a woman bit off her husband’s penis after he refused to get a rat out of her bedroom. Yes, this actually happened in Kitwe, the central Zambian province of Copperbelt. Also Read - British Man Who Lost His Penis to Blood Infection Gets a New One Built on His Arm, Awaits Surgery

The shocking incident took place when 40-year-old Mukupa discovered a rat in her room after she returned home after drinking out with her friends, Mirror reported. She then complained to her 52-year-old husband Abraham Musonda about the rodent, which was pestering her. Further, with the rat’s presence in the house, she was unable to sleep and asked her husband to get rid of it.

However, when he refused to follow her orders, an argument ensued during which an enraged Mukupa bit his genitals, causing a ‘major tear’. He was rushed to a Kitwe Teaching Hospital for urgent medical treatment following the incident. The extent of his injuries and current condition is not known.

In a statement, Kitwe Police spokesman, Bothwell Namuswa, said, “Mukupa had gone out drinking and when she came home she asked Mr Musonda if he could remove a rat from her room. Musonda apparently refused to kill the rat.”

He also told the Zambian Observer that the couple is essentially separated and live under the same roof in separate rooms.