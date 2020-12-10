For many people, getting married is not the ultimate goal of life and they are just happy to take things slow. However, there are also some who think that after being in a long-term relationship with a person you love, marriage is evidently the next step. The same happened with a woman in Zambia who had her hopes set on her boyfriend, whom she had been dating for 8 years now. Also Read - Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Are Seema & Sohail Khan in An Open Marriage? Twitter Curious to Know Why Are They Not Living Together!

Even after spending so many years together, the woman named Gertrude Ngoma was disappointed as her partner Herbert Salaliki didn't go down on one knee and asked her to marry him. Angry and heartbroken, she decided to take her boyfriend to court alleging that he wasted her time for almost a decade by not proposing marriage to her.

Ngoma said Salaliki, who is also the father of her child, had promised to put a ring on her finger but was seemingly "wasting her time." Not just that, she also suspects that Herbert has apparently been cheating on her and has demanded him to go on the record to explain his plans for their relationship.

“He has never been serious, that is why I bought him to court because I deserve to know the way forward and our future,” she told Kenyan news outlet Tuko.

Apparently, Salaliki has even handled dowry payment, but he isn’t economically sound to throw a wedding right now. Meanwhile, in response to the lawsuit, he also accused Ngoma of not giving him “the attention he needed.”

However, the judge presiding over the case, noted that there was not much the court could do in this case, as the couple are not legally married. The couple has now been advised to try to settle their differences out of court.

We don’t know what the future holds for this couple!