Zara Shirt With Strange Slogans In Hindi Leaves Desi Twitter In Splits

In a picture that is going viral, a male model can be seen proudly flaunting a Zara shirt with some Hindi slogans written on it. The image left Twitter users in splits.

The shirt costs over Rs 4,000. (Credits: Twitter)

Renowned fashion brand Zara recently launched its street wear collection. The brand has seemingly become a victim of getting ‘lost in translation’. Wondering what happened? Zara is being called out for its bizarre experiment to print a slogan on one of its shirts that left Desi Twitter scratching their heads. In a picture that is going viral, a male model can be seen proudly flaunting a Zara shirt with a slogan written on it. The slogans are written in Hindi to give the white shirt an ethnic touch.

The Hindi words written on the shirt read, “Dilli Ki Dhoop Dilli,” “Chawal,” which translates to “Delhi’s Sun Delhi,” and “Rice.” Shockingly, the shirt is priced at $49.90 (Rs 4,088.15). Both Delhi’s scorching sun and rice are popularly linked with India but the slogans hardly made sense.

Twitter users are trying every trick in the book to decode the nonsensical words but their bewilderment continues to grow. People have unleashed their anger at Zara’s weird attempt. Others were quick enough to speculate the reason behind such a disastrous approach and mocked the brand for the same.

How Twitter Reacted

An individual couldn’t help sharing their hilarious reaction and stated, “Zara is selling a shirt that has Hindi words that make no sense: One side says ‘Chawal — elements of voyage,’ which is rice, and the other says ‘Delhi’s sun/heat, Delhi.'”

lol! Zara is selling a shirt that has Hindi words that make no sense: One side says ‘Chawal — elements of voyage’ which is rice and the other says ‘Delhi’s sun/ heat Delhi.’ 😂 #lostintranslation pic.twitter.com/jLxAR0uUOV — Shilpa  (@shilpakannan) June 14, 2023

Another Twitter user called out the company saying that, “Wtf is this @ZARA Translation: Left side: Delhi’s Sun Delhi. Right side: Rice.”

Wtf is this @ZARA Translation:

Left side: Delhi’s Sun Delhi 🌞

Right side: Rice pic.twitter.com/kqmG8RCTe5 — Sheel Mohnot (@pitdesi) June 14, 2023

Another mind-boggling thing that grabbed eyeballs was that the word “Chawal” had something written in English below it. The words “The elements of voyage,” left people confused.

The guessing game continued with users trying to make sense of this disaster. One individual mocked, “I think someone was told to print ‘rise’ in Hindi along with sun.”

I think someone was told to print “rise” in hindi 🤣 along with sun. — maaya (@mohmaaya) June 14, 2023



“There is one shirt that has Rajma written on it, you have to find it,” a comment read.

There is one shirt that has राजमा written on it, you have to find it 🤣 — Nilesh Deshmukh (@nilesh14) June 14, 2023

Some speculated that Zara simply printed the wrong word. “I think this was supposed to mean, Dilli ki dhoop, Dilli ki chaav which got mistranslated to chaval !!!” an account commented.

I think this was supposed to mean, Dilli ki dhoop, Dilli ki chaav which got mistranslated to chaval !!! — Shweta Desai (@shweta_desai1) June 14, 2023

The tweet has amassed over 2.2 lakh views in a day.

