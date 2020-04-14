In a shocking incident, a Zebra, along with two horses, was seen walking around the suburbs in Paris on Friday evening. The animals, who were moving around on the roads where there was moving traffic, had allegedly escaped from a zoo situated in Ormesson-sur-Marne after the gate to its enclosure was left open. However, Monsieur Moulot, owner of the Badin circus believes someone intentionally opened the enclosure to free the animals. Also Read - Don't Confuse Formula 1 With Go Karting: Karim Benzema Takes Dig At Comparisons With Olivier Giroud

The incident took place on Friday evening amid the lockdown due to coronavirus. The Zebra and the horses crossed the locality and reached Champigny-sur-Marne town which is located on the outskirts of Paris. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Cancels Paris Fashion Week Tour Ahead Of Coronavirus Scare

The locals present at the roads were shocked to see the Zebra running on the main roads alongside moving traffic. The entire incident was caught on the camera and the footage has gone viral on the Internet. However, this is not the first time when we witness such wild animals on the streets post the lockdown which has taken place across the globe after the coronavirus outbreak. Also Read - Trending News Today March 02, 2020: Oprah Winfrey's Stage Fall Makes Her Pull a Michelle Obama, Cracks up Fans With 'Meme' Comparison

In India, a Nilgai was found crossing the roads in a district called Noida. The photos of the same had gone viral on the Internet. The massive coronavirus ooutbreak has infected more than 1.8 million people across the globe and has killed more than 1 million people. France has become one of the worst hit nations among China, US, UK, Spain, and Germany to have the maximum number of coronavirus cases

Recently,a video footage of two wild deers roaming around on the streets of Boissy-Saint-Leger on Monday had also gone viral on the Internet.