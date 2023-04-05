Home

Hundreds Of Zebras Jump Into River Full Of Crocodiles, Start Disappearing: Watch

Crocodiles are masters of deception, stealth, camouflage, and lightning speed.

Actually, the zebras are forced to cross the river as part of Africa’s Great Migration that takes place every year.

Crocodile Hunt: There is no need whatsoever to tell you guys about the hunting style of crocodiles. They are masters of deception, stealth, camouflage, and lightning speed. The deadly combination just does not give their prey any chance to escape from their powerful jaws with equally powerful bite force.

The video shows a herd of zebras crossing a river with many crocodiles in it. The river has a good flow and the crocodiles do what they are best at, hide below the surface of the water and catch the zebras by their legs. Other zebras look at the perilous situation but they must cross the river even as more and more crocs start to appear on the scene.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wildlife Stories (@wildlife_stories_)

Actually, the zebras are forced to cross the river as part of Africa’s Great Migration that takes place every year in the plains of East Africa involving almost 15 lakh wildebeest and about a million zebras and gazelles. The number is taken from extraordinaryjourneys.com.

extraordinaryjourneys.com further says, “The Great Migration flows between Tanzania and Kenya, a distance of some 1,200 miles and is driven by the pursuit of plentiful grazing grounds and reliable water. Since this is a completely natural process that depends on weather, environmental factors and the animals themselves, the timing and route are more of an estimation than an itinerary.”

The video has received a good number of comments. Sharing a few with you.

devjones23, “I know he like “why I go first” 😂”

failla_massimo, “Bastardi rettili.”

Iirockit, “Maybe not the best decison…”

Mphoizon, “Why are they STIIILL going forward??? 😩😩😩”

donavan.uop, “Is this fake”.

Ajmcdonaldjr, “Horrible way to die”.

Switchalert, “The all went out together 😢”

melanin_films, “Buffet time.”

itslftd93, “Ayoooooo 15 gators pulled up.. the whole herd goin down 😂”

jroberson_tavalife, “Everyone has to Eat”.

_team.walker, “When the homies pull up 😂”

mr_perf3ct, “Zebra don’t care about each other at all 😂”

fireran, “The Beginning of the End”.

mgtow3x_freedom, “Worst decision 😪”

