Zendaya’s Steamy Scenes In Challengers Trailer Sparks Spider-Man Meme Fest

A scene from the Challengers’ trailer has been receiving hilarious reactions from social media users. The scene sparked a flurry of memes, with many wondering how Tom Holland would be feeling.

Challengers stars Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O’Connor in the lead roles. (Credits: Twitter/@FilmUpdates)

The trailer of Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming film Challengers was unveiled on June 20. Scheduled to hit the theatres this year, the upcoming movie is based on tennis rivalries. It stars Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O’Connor in the lead roles. The trailer of Zendaya’s film is already a hit and social media is abuzz with fans’ opinions on the trailer. While the trailer has attracted a lot of positive comments, some people have made memes out of one of its scenes in which Zendaya’s character is involved in a raunchy scene with her co-stars.

The particular scene shows Zendaya’s character, Tashi Duncan, making out passionately with the two male lead characters of the film. This has prompted a flurry of memes on Twitter. Many of the creative memes show Spider-Man’s sad reaction. Wondering why? MJ is the character played by Zendaya in the Spider-Man series. She played the love interest of the superhero, played by Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tom Holland and Zendaya are said to be involved together in real life.

How Twitter Reacted

Sharing the memes on Twitter, the users posted a picture of Spider-Man sitting alone on the roof of a building and tweeted, “Tom Holland right now.”

Another made a joke and took a humorous approach to comment, “Tom Holland would be doubting his super powers after watching Zendaya in challengers.”

Tom Holland would be doubting his super powers after watching Zendaya in challengers 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZPx13ZGXK3 — Natasha 🇵🇰 (@onlymeNatasha) June 21, 2023

An individual shared a picture of Tom Holland crying after watching Zendaya in the scene. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Tom Holland after visiting her on set.”

tom holland after visiting her on set https://t.co/BEJrDKwtTz pic.twitter.com/ro7hvUyXxU — albert (@albert12798) June 20, 2023

Some people joked about Tom Holland’s reaction to the scene with a crying face.

Tom holland in the studio watching zendaya perform this scene 😭😭 https://t.co/pvkU3GXZiD pic.twitter.com/9AuozynBjb — 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘇𝘆’😵‍💫 (@OvOBrezzzy) June 20, 2023

Tom Holland And Zendaya

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been reportedly dating ever since the two first first worked in Spider-Man: Homecoming. The duo are often spotted going out for events, vacations, and tours. Their on-screen chemistry is as incredible as their off-screen one and their mushy pictures on the internet are proof.

Apart from Challengers, Zendaya will also be seen in the highly anticipated Dune: Part Two co-starring Timothee Chalamet. It is scheduled to hit theaters on November 17, 2023.

