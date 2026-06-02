Zohran Mamdani’s cutest executive order yet? ‘No more bedtimes’ during the NBA finals | Viral video

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has signed a new executive order and it is no ordinary one! This one extends the bedtimes of young New Yorkers ahead of the NBA Finals.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/viral/zohran-mamdani-signs-cutest-executive-order-no-more-bedtimes-during-the-nba-finals-new-york-knicks-vs-san-antonio-spurs-8433396/ Copy

Zohran Mamdani. Image credit: AP

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is back in the news and this time for one NBA Finals. On Monday (June 1), he signed a tongue-in-cheek executive order that “cancels” bedtimes during the NBA Finals.

The playful decree was aimed at giving young Knicks supporters a chance to stay up and enjoy the games. Surrounded by local children dressed in bright Knicks gear, Mamdani signed the order as the kids enthusiastically added their handprints to the document.

As the New York Knicks take on the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals, the 8:30 pm ET start times could make for some late nights for kids who have school the next morning.

Mamdani announces decision on social media

Announcing about the executive order on social media, he wrote on X, “Today, I signed an Executive Order temporarily repealing bedtimes in the City of New York so that kids of all ages can watch our team in the NBA Finals.” He further wrote, “As Mayor, you’re forced to make many difficult decisions. This was not one of them. Go Knicks

Today, I signed an Executive Order temporarily repealing bedtimes in the City of New York so that kids of all ages can watch our team in the NBA Finals. As Mayor, you’re forced to make many difficult decisions. This was not one of them. Go Knicks. pic.twitter.com/DqjNtVh17h — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) June 1, 2026



Known for his unwavering support of the Knicks, Mamdani has closely followed the team’s journey to the NBA Finals, marking the franchise’s first appearance on basketball’s biggest stage in 27 years.

What did the order read?

Written in an unofficial Comic Sans font, here’s what the order read.

“Repealing Kids’ Bedtimes For Knicks Finals Run

“WHEREAS, the New York

Knickerbockers (hereinafter referred to as “the Knicks”) have not reached the NBA Finals since 1999; and WHEREAS, it is important for all New Yorkers of all ages to support the Knicks in their Championship run.”

“WHEREAS, bedtimes should not impede the ability of New York’s Cutest to cheer for the Knicks and watch every second of this historic Championship series. NOW, THEREFORE, pursuant to the powers vested in me as Mayor of the City of New York and Knicks Fan-in-Chief.”

“Section 1. I hereby direct that bedtimes in the City of New York are repealed during the NBA Finals so that kids of all ages can root for their New York Knicks. 2. Go New York Go New York Go. 3. This Order shall take effect immediately and shall not expire until the Knicks complete-and hopefully win this historic Championship run.”