Watch: Delivery Agent Dancing His Heart Out Outside Wedding Venue; Internet Calls, ‘Zomato Vibe hai’

Viral Video: Now, a video has surfaced on the internet of a Zomato Delivery agent dancing to the Hindi song 'Sapne Mein Milti Hai'.

Delivery Agent Dancing His Heart Out Outside Wedding Venue(Photo Credit: Instagram pulkitkochar)

Viral Video: Who does not believe that there are shortcuts to happiness, and dancing is one of them? When you dance, you can enjoy the luxury of being you. Now, a video has surfaced on the internet of a Zomato Delivery agent dancing to the Hindi song ‘Sapne Mein Milti Hai‘. The short video was posted just a few hours ago by an Instagram user named Pulkit Kochar. And we are sure that this short clip can definitely make your day. It features a man wearing a Zomato t-shirt grooving to the iconic song from the movie “Satya” outside a wedding venue.

Along with the video, the caption reads, “Wholesome 🌸.” The video has amassed more than 46,000 views and 5,000 likes and several comments.

CHECK THE VIDEO OF THE ZOMATO DELIVERY AGENT DANCING HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pulkit Kochar (@pulkitkochar)

VIRAL VIDEO EXPLAINED

The Zomato delivery executive is seen dancing to the popular song ‘Sapne Mein Milti Hai’ sung by Asha Bhosle and Suresh Wadkar. Guests at the wedding venue can also be seen dancing to the same song. The person who shot the now-viral video showed both sides of the glass window at the same time(where both parties seemed to dance).

Instagram users were too quick to respond to the viral video with red hearts and lovestruck emojis. “Love this ❤️,” wrote a user. “@zomato vibe hai,” commented another user. ” @zomato always bringing the best vibes,” added the third user. “This is so cute yaar,” expressed the fourth user. “@zomato never fails to entertain us,” a fifth user wrote.