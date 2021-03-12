A Zomato delivery man who was arrested for alleged assault on a Bengaluru woman, has now come out in defence to deny the allegations. According to his side of the story, the Zomato delivery executive said it was the woman who first verbally abused him and hit him with a slipper. Also Read - Zomato Delivery Executive who Attacked Bengaluru Woman for Complaining Against Late Delivery Arrested

The now suspended food delivery executive was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting model-turned-makeup artist Hitesha Chandranee for complaining against him to Zomato over late food delivery. Also Read - Zomato Delivery Man Attacks Bengaluru Woman, Nasal Bone Left Broken | Watch Shocking Video

While the woman alleged that the Zomato delivery man identified as Kamraj “barged” into her home and “attacked” her, Kamraj had a completely different story.

“After I reached her apartment door, I handed her the food and I was expecting her to pay me (as she had opted for cash on delivery mode of payment),” Kamaraj told The News Minute in an interview.

Kamraj said that even though he apologised for the late delivery and explained that the delay was due to traffic congestion, Hitesha was very rude to him.

“She asked me ‘Why are you late?’ I apologised and said there was some civic work going on and also there was traffic congestion. But she kept on insisting that the order has to be delivered within 45-50 minutes. I am working on this job for more than two years and this is the first time that I have had to go through this kind of an ordeal,” Kamraj told TNM.

He further claimed that Hitesha refused to pay for the order even after accepting it and she said that she was speaking to Zomato chat support.

Kamaraj said, “Fearing that I will lose money, I pleaded that she pay for the order. At this point, she called me a ‘slave’ and then she started shouting ‘What can you do?”

“In the meantime, Zomato support told me that they have cancelled the order from their end based on her request and I asked her to return the food but she did not cooperate,” he added.

Kamraj then claimed that he thought of leaving the building but she starting abusing in Hindi, threw a “chappal” at him and starting hitting him.

In the end he said he used his hands to defend himself during which she accidentally hit herself with her finger ring on the nose and it started bleeding.

The man was arrested shortly after Hitesha took to Twitter to air her woes and tagged the city police, who asked her to provide the area details to assist her further.

The model said she lodged a complaint with the Zomato customer care asking them to either deliver food free of cost or cancel the order after it was delayed on Tuesday.

“So guys, my Zomato order was late and I was talking to the customer care executive and meanwhile the delivery person just did this,” said Hitesha, crying and showing her bleeding nose in a selfie video, which was aired by some TV channels.

Zomato reacted to her tweet saying, “We can assure you this is not the experience our delivery universe stands for. Our local representative shall be in touch with you shortly to help you with the police investigation along with assistance on the medical care required.”

Stating that they were sorry for the incident, the food delivery company tweeted: “Rest assured we’ll take necessary actions to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.”