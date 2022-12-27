Zomato Delivery Boy Dances to ‘Sapne Me Milti Hai’ Outside Wedding Venue, Netizens Call Him ‘Showstopper’

The song was being played at the wedding venue and the Zomato delivery boy was seen dancing to its beats standing outside the venue.

Viral video: Wedding functions are just incomplete without little bit of tadka of dance and hence these days people not only bring dhols they also hire DJs so that everyone can dance and enjoy to Bollywood beats as well as music of their choice. Many such videos are seen on social media every day, in which apart from the bride and groom, the guests can be seen grooving and shaking a leg.

And, now a similar video that is going viral from a wedding venue is not of any bride groom or their relatives, it is of a food delivery boy standing outside and dancing to the Dhol Mix song ‘Sapne me Milti hai’ Manoj Bajpai’s movie Satya. The video of the delivery boy is now becoming viral on the internet.

Watch Delivery Boy Dancing on ‘Sapne Me Milti Hai’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pulkit Kochar (@pulkitkochar)

The video was shared by Instagram user Pulkit Kochar with the caption “Wholesome” and “Music Knows no boundaries”. The song was being played at the wedding venue and the Zomato delivery boy was seen dancing to its beats standing outside the venue.

Since being shared the video has received over 123k views and loads of love from Instagram users. Netizens totally adored the delivery agent’s spirit and applauded him with comments like, “Me everytime I hear a good music”, “vibe hai”, “If I saw him dancing I’d really invite him in for food” and one user even tagged Zomato, saying, “yaar kitna wholesome workforce hai aapka (what a wholesome workforce you have)”.