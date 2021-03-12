Bengaluru: Two days after a Bengaluru woman accused a Zomato delivery executive of punching her, the company’s founder Deepinder Goyal released an official statement on Friday. Notably, the now suspended food delivery executive Kamaraj was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting model-turned-makeup artist Hitesha Chandranee for complaining against him to Zomato over late food delivery. Also Read - Zomato Delivery Man Says Didn't Attack Woman, She Abused Him, Threw Slipper At Him

Goyal said that Zomato is looking at both sides of the incident and helping both the delivery person and the victim. In a statement, Deepinder Goyal said, “Our topmost priority has been to get to the truth. Towards that, we are helping both Hitesha and Kamaraj (our delivery partner) with all the support they need while the investigation is pending. As per protocol, we have temporarily suspended Kamaraj from active deliveries, but are covering his earnings in the interim while there’s an active police investigation. We are also covering his legal expenses pertaining to the case.”

Goyal also pointed out the delivery person’s stellar record, saying how Kamaraj has been one of the highest rate delivery executives with over 5,000 deliveries.

“Kamraj has made 5,000 deliveries for us so far, and has a 4.75/5 star rating on our platform (which is one of the highest) and has been working with us for 26 months now (these are facts, not opinions or inferences). We are in constant touch with Hitesha covering her medical expenses and helping her with the proceedings. We are also in touch with Kamraj, extending all possible support to make sure both sides of the story come to light and that due process is followed in the spirit of fairness,” Goyal’s statement read.

Here is the full statement:

I want to chime in about the incident that happened in Bengaluru a few days ago. @zomato pic.twitter.com/8mM9prpMsx — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 12, 2021

What is the issue?

The content creator alleged that she was attacked by the delivery executive after an argument over a delayed food delivery order, which left her with a fractured nasal bone. After the incident, Chandranee took to Instagram to narrate the ordeal in a video, which went viral on other social media platforms. In the 45-second video shared on Twitter, Hitesha is seen with a bloody gash on her nose, claiming that the delivery executive attacked her after she confronted him over the delay in the delivery of her order.

Meanwhile, according to his side of the story, the Zomato delivery executive said it was the woman who first verbally abused him and hit him with a slipper.