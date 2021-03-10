Bengaluru: In a shocking case, Bengaluru-based content creator and make-up artist Hitesha Chandranee has alleged that she was attacked by a Zomato delivery executive after an argument over a delayed food delivery order, which left her with a fractured nasal bone. After the incident, Chandranee took to Instagram to narrate the ordeal in a video, which has gone viral on other social media platforms. In the 45-second video shared on Twitter, Hitesha is seen with a bloody gash on her nose, claiming that the delivery executive attacked her after she confronted him over the delay in the delivery of her order. She further alleged that delivery executive barged into her home and abused her as well. Also Read - Zomato, Govt Join Hands For Home Delivery of Street Food in 6 Cities | Complete Details Here

“The Zomato delivery guy came and he was so rude. I don’t usually open the door because of Shushi [her pet dog] and I opened the door a little and through the small slit I asked him to wait because I was conversing with Zomato’s customer support. I gave him a choice saying I do not need the order so you can take it, I am okay. But he refused to take the order back and he started screaming at me, saying ‘Am I a slave or what? You are asking me to wait here.’ So, it was really threatening for me and I tried to shut my door but he pushed the door, took my order from the table, that is he entered my home and punched me on my face so that I don’t get back to him, and he ran away,” Hitesha was heard saying in the video.

Responding to her tweet, Zomato’s official Twitter handle said that it will cooperate in the police investigation as well as the medical assistance that is required.

“Hey Hitesha, thank you for speaking to us, we can assure you this is not the experience our delivery universe stands for. Our local representative shall be in touch with you shortly to help you with the police investigation along with assistance on the medical care required. We can’t emphasise how sorry we are, rest assured we’ll take necessary actions to prevent such incidents from happening in the future,” Zomato replied.

Meanwhile, the delivery executive has counter-alleged that Hitesha hit him with a slipper to which he responded in self-defence, which resulted in her getting hurt due to a door, as per The News Minute.