‘Biryani is dinner, not consent’: Zomato denies viral ‘Rs 370 biryani bhejdu pop-up notification claim amid Pranit More’s standup show row

The controversy began after Jangra during the show recounted a date when he spent Rs 370 on a plate of chicken biryani.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/viral/zomato-denies-viral-rs-370-biryani-bhejdu-pop-up-notification-claim-amid-pranit-mores-standup-show-row-calls-biryani-is-dinner-not-consent-message-screenshot-as-fake-check-trending-post-8442940/ Copy

'Biryani is dinner, not consent': Zomato denies viral 'Rs 370 biryani bhejdu pop-up notification claim amid Pranit More’s standup show row(Photo Credit: IANS/LinkedIn)

Viral News: The most viral and controversial “Rs 370 biryani” remark during stand-up comedian Pranit More’s show has caused widespread social media outrage. The short clip, going viral on Instagram and YouTube, from More’s show has received backlash from several netizens. Gurugram-based web developer Himanshu Jangra, who was seen in the video, faced backlash for his comment, prompting Starvik Design, his employer, to fire him from his job, Vivek Vishwakarma, the founder of the firm, confirmed in a video posted on X.

What claim did Zomato deny?

While the controversy continues to spread like wildfire, food delivery platform Zomato has made a big statement related to the incident. Zomato, the popular food delivery platform, seems to dissociate from a viral screenshot that is alleged to show a consent-related pop-up notification being sent through its application.

Also Read: Pranit More’s Rs 370 biryani controversy explained: How a viral crowdwork clip turned into a major debate on consent, comedy and accountability | ViralCheck

Taking to LinkedIn, Zomato uploaded a photo with a caption, “An important clarification.” In the picture uploaded by the food delivery partner, Zomato wrote, “Biryani is dinner, not consent. The screenshot of the distasteful notification you may have seen with our name is fake. We did not write or send it.” The announcement comes amid a screenshot of the food delivery platform that was widely circulated with a pop-up message, “Biryani bhejdu? Rs 370 ki hai bas.”

Slamming Zomato for the insensitive comment, A user on X wrote, “Zomato think such an insensitive topic is another brand promotion of theirs? Seriously? Are we stopping to this level to find this funny or we are insensitive enough to not care about it!!”

“I hate zomato creepy notifications,” another user wrote.

How is this funny to you? @zomato Zomato think such an insensitive topic is another brand promotion of theirs? Seriously? Are we stopping to this level to find this funny or we are insensitive enough to not care about it!! pic.twitter.com/6InZvEe05W — Sudeep (@SudeepSonawane) June 8, 2026

What is the Rs 370 biryani controversy all about?

The controversy began after Jangra, during the show, recounted a date when he spent Rs 370 on a plate of chicken biryani. When the woman asked him to drop her home, he sought sexual favours for the money he spent on the biryani, Jangra stated.

Also Read: ‘All eyes on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir’: Netizens erupt over brutal crackdown on protests in PoK; Why social media is screaming ‘Azadi’ | Viral Check

More was seen laughing at Jangra’s comment. Later, both More and Jangra apologised for the incident after facing backlash on social media, with the latter also deactivating his Instagram account, as reported by news agency PTI.

“We have fired Himanshu. While mistakes have consequences, we also hope they become opportunities for reflection, learning and positive change. After carefully reviewing the situation, we have made a decision. This is our response,” Vishwakarma said in the post. After the comment went viral, social media users termed it insensitive and derogatory towards women. Some also criticised More for not objecting to the remark and laughing it off instead.

(With PTI Inputs)