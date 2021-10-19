New Delhi: A delivery executive working with online food delivery major Zomato is gaining lots of praises online and winning the hearts of netizens. This occurred after a Twitter user narrated how the delivery executive delivered his order within time in spite of losing his wallet just moments before he picked the user’s order from the restaurant. In a series of tweets, the user wrote how he was ‘mindblown’ by the delivery executive, Manish Bhageluram Gupta’s ‘work ethic’.Also Read - Hello Everyone! Here's What Twitter, Google, Zomato Said on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram Global Outage

Tagging Zomato and its founder Deepinder Goyal, the user wrote, “Mindblown by Manish Bhageluram Gupta’s work ethic. He accidentally dropped his wallet at a restaurant where he picked up our food. It was stolen. Instead of waiting there, he came to our house to deliver our order, and even said sorry for the short delay.” The user also shared a photo of the delivery executive along with tweet series. Also Read - Udaipur Mall Bans Swiggy & Zomato Delivery Guys From Using Lift, Enraged Twitter Calls it 'Blatant Discrimination'

He further explained, “My spouse ordered from a place around 5km away from our house. We expected the order to reach late (Saturday, plus the distance). The rider’s map, however, kept saying 10 mins for over 30 minutes. Concerned (for his safety and for her order), my wife called him via the app. He picked up the phone and was crying. My wife consoled him and asked him what happened. He said he had lost his wallet and it was likely stolen, but added that he will be with us in 5 mins. My wife told him to go back and search, and forget about our order. He refused.” Also Read - Swiggy, Zomato Will Now Pay GST on Restaurant Services Supplied Through Them, Says Sitharaman

He added, “Manish said I am only a few hundred metres from your house so I will deliver. My wife insisted he should go back and search. He refused. My daughter, who heard the conversation, said we must offer him money. He reached, still in tears.”

Soon after the Twitter user’s tweet went viral, the food delivery app responded and said, “We are ecstatic to work with such hardworking dedicated partners. Please share the order details over a private message and we’ll pass on your appreciation right away.”

Meanwhile, Twitterati didn’t keep calm and started pouring in praises for the delivery executive’s dedication to finish his job without any delay. However, many netizens even slammed the food delivery app and commented that it is not his dedication and work ethic that made him deliver the food item on time but it was his fear of losing good ratings and his job on failing to deliver the meal within the expected time.