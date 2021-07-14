Zomato IPO Subscription: Zomato IPO is here and founder Deepinder Goyal can’t help but give in to “stress eating” as the buzz about the Rs 9,375 crore initial public offering (IPO) raises anticipation. The popular restaurant aggregator and food-delivery app announced that the IPO is open for subscription for three days at Rs 72-76 per share.Also Read - Zomato IPO to Open For Subscriptions: All You Need to Know; Explained

In a series of tweets, Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal shared his excitement over the Zomato IPO. “Just ordered a triple breakfast @zomato. Stress eating,” he said in one of the tweets. Also Read - Zomato IPO Valuation, LIC Investment; Details Inside

Zomato’s food delivery head Rahul Ganjoo seconded his feeling with a GIF. Also Read - Workplace Inclusivity: Zomato to Increase Number of Women Delivery Partners to 10% by Year-End

A while later, he shared a picture with his followers of his Zomato order and said, “Feeling better after the breakfast and all the love. Topping up the breakfast with chai from @Chaayos.”

Feeling better after the breakfast and all the love. Topping up the breakfast with chai from @Chaayos ❤️ pic.twitter.com/U9025BexVC — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 14, 2021

Netizens and the corporate world showered good luck and praises in the comments section. “Make it large Deepi ! Best wishes for superb listing. Rooting for you man,” wrote PayTM founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Zomato IPO: Price Details, Date And More

The 3-day subscription period will end on Friday, i.e July 16. One can apply through Paytm Money, Zerodha, Upstox and other platforms.

The initiation of refunds is July 23, while the IPO is expected to be listed on July 27, as per details provided by chittorgarh.

Zomato IPO lot size is 195 shares. A retail investor is allowed to invest up to 13 lots. According to a company statement, the price band of Zomato IPO has been fixed at Rs 72 to Rs 76 per equity share.