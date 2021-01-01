Seems it was indeed a happy but also a busy 2021 for Zomato, as the food ordering platform saw a record number of orders on New Year’s eve. The platform received over 4,000 orders per minute on the New Year’s eve as many people stayed at home due to Covid-induced night curfew in many states. Also Read - New Year's Eve: Over 1,300 Challans Issued in Delhi Including 26 For Drunken Driving

Meanwhile, CEO Deepinder Goyal took to Twitter and live-tweeted interesting stats on the order numbers.

"Curfews across various cities, intended to keep people inside their homes and safe will further boost food delivery demand tonight. I strongly urge our customers to order early if possible, and not wait until the last minute," Goyal said.

Check out these tweets:

Biryani just sent an update. 2,716 biryani orders were marked "on my way" by our delivery partners in the last 5 minutes. https://t.co/PSmVzCyPy6 — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2020

Even people from outside India especially from the UAE, Lebanon, Turkey were placing orders for people in India.

Here's a heat map of "add to cart" events across the globe. 634k events in the last 30 minutes. So many people outside of India are placing orders for their loved ones in India. 🥳 PS – UAE, Lebanon, Turkey event logs are for local orders. pic.twitter.com/mABSmz3QHf — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2020

Around 7:53 pm, Goyal tweeted, “Insane amount of strain in the system right now. 1.4 lakh live orders right now. ~20k biryanis in transit. And 16k pizzas; 40% of them extra cheese pizzas.”

Insane amount of strain in the system right now. 1.4 lakh live orders right now. ~20k biryanis in transit. And 16k pizzas; 40% of them extra cheese pizzas. #facts https://t.co/2TK8IHyxHp — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2020

In another tweet, he mentioned how the order velocity on the application was the highest the app had seen in his history. It started at 2,500 orders per minute at 6:14 pm and peaked to touch 4,100 orders per minute at 8:22 pm.

The data also revealed that Indians ordered pizzas and biryani in huge numbers from food delivery platforms.