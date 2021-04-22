New Delhi: Food delivery and restaurant aggregator major Zomato has started a new service to cater to those affected by COVID-19. The new feature is available on the Zomato App for your Apple iPhones and Android smartphones. Amid a crisis situation like this, Zomato’s effort can be of immense help for COVID patients at home in need of meals on priority or someone who is taking care of a COVID patient and needs a quick food delivery. All such deliveries will, naturally, be contactless to ensure to safety of delivery agents. Also Read - COVID-19 City-Wise Guide: Where to Find Remdesivir, Oxygen Cylinders, Plasma, Beds, And Meals

“At Zomato, we will prioritise these orders by providing fastest rider assignment, and dedicated customer support in case of queries. Thousands of restaurants have pledged to prioritise these orders in their kitchen above all others,” said Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal in a tweet. Also Read - Mumbai: 24x7 Delivery of Food Allowed, Movement of Maids From 7 AM to 10 PM. Details Here

“All deliveries to such customers will be contactless by default to ensure the safety of our riders, and subsequent customers. Needless to say, all customers should opt in for contactless deliveries right now. A big thank you to the entire restaurant industry for joining hands to serve our customers who need us the most right now,” he said. Also Read - Zomato, Swiggy Not Accepting Orders After 8 PM After Maharashtra Imposes New Restrictions

Here’s how to order food from Zomato on “priority”:

Open Zomato App. (Download it from here or here) Place an order Go to your cart Tick the checkbox for ‘COVID-19 emergency’ Your order will be put on priority.

Zomato has urged customers to treat the feature as an ambulance for emergency. “We will prepare & deliver the order on priority. It will be a contactless delivery… please don’t misuse it,” it stated.