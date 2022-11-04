Zomato Tries To Bargain With Elon Musk For Blue Tick Fees. Netizens React With Hilarious Tweets

Netizens found Zomato's witty take on the controversy hilarious and reacted with their own funny tweets.

Elon Musk recently announced that the verification blue tick in front of a user’s name will be charged eight dollars per month.

Trending News: Twitter’s new owner billionaire Elon Musk recently announced that the verification blue tick in front of a user’s name that authenticates the account will be charged eight dollars per month, prompting outrage and disbelief among some longtime users.

Musk, who is currently the world’s richest man, acquired Twitter in a whopping USD 44 billion deal on October 27. He also fired the social media company’s four top executives including two Indians – CEO Parag Agrawal and legal executive Vijaya Gadde.

Musk, 51, said the monthly payments from users for the blue tick “will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators”.

Just like every other trend, food delivery service Zomato jumped on the bandwagon and gave its own two cents over the blue tick row. In a typical desi style, Zomato tried to bargain with Musk for the price of blue tick, asking for a 60 per cent discount and making it 5 dollars instead of 8.

Zomato tweeted asking, “ok elon, how about $8 with 60% off up to $5?” The tweet has received thousands of likes and retweets.

CHECK OUT ZOMATO’S TWEET TO ELON MUSK HERE: