Zomato’s Unique Move: Kurta Uniform For Women Delivery Partners Goes Viral on Internet
Unique Move: To enhance the comfort of its women employees, Zomato has introduced a new kurta uniform.
Zomato’s Kurta Uniforms: The online food delivery company Zomato has recently introduced a new uniform for its women delivery partners, announcing that they have the option to wear Kurtas instead of the standard Zomato t-shirts. The company made this decision in response to feedback from its female employees who expressed discomfort with the western-style Zomato t-shirts.
