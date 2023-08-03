Home

Zomato’s Unique Request To Customer Has Internet ROFLing

Zomato recently made a special request to one of its customers from Bhopal, named Ankita. They asked her to stop sending food to her ex-boyfriend.

The post has received over 9 lakh views.

Popular food delivery app Zomato used social media platform X (earlier Twitter) to make a special request to one of its customers from Bhopal, named Ankita. They shared a post, asking her to stop sending food to her ex-boyfriend. Going by the tweet, she ordered food with the ‘Cash on delivery’ option, and her ex had reportedly refused to pay for the deliveries multiple times. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Zomato shared on their official handle, “Ankita from Bhopal please stop sending food to your ex on cash on delivery. This is the 3rd time – he is refusing to pay!”

Zomato’s Hilarious Tweet

Zomato did not stop at that. Adding some more humour to the situation, the food-delivery app revealed that Ankita had been trying to order food on ‘Cash On Delivery’ for the past 15 minutes, but COD was blocked on her account, “Can someone please inform Ankita that COD is blocked on her account? She’s been trying for 15 minutes”, they wrote on Twitter. The post has received over 9 lakh views, 12,000 likes, and 855 retweets.

Ankita from Bhopal please stop sending food to your ex on cash on delivery. This is the 3rd time – he is refusing to pay! — zomato (@zomato) August 2, 2023

someone pls tell Ankita COD on her account is blocked – she’s been trying again for 15 minutes 😭 — zomato (@zomato) August 2, 2023

How Netizens Reacted To Zomato’s Unusual Request

As soon as Zomato’s post appeared on X, users swarmed the comment section with varied reactions. One person wrote, “It’s okay, Zomato. Consider launching a new service called ‘Deliver a Slap.’ I hope this initiative could be beneficial.”

It's okay, Zomato. Consider launching a new service called 'Deliver a Slap.' I hope this initiative could be beneficial. — Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) August 2, 2023

Another commented, “Ankita’s ex must feel like he’s caught in an infinite loop of hunger and heartbreak, a COD cycle that never ends!”

Ankita’s ex must feel like he’s caught in an infinite loop of hunger and heartbreak, a COD cycle that never ends! — Vanshi Agrawal (@Vanshi_agr) August 2, 2023

An account remarked, “Ankita, looks like your ex is treating your food deliveries like a free buffet! Maybe you should send him a menu with ‘Payment Required: Love and Respect’ – that way, he’ll think twice before ordering!”

Ankita, looks like your ex is treating your food deliveries like a free buffet! 😂 Maybe you should send him a menu with “Payment Required: Love and Respect” – that way, he’ll think twice before ordering! 🍔🛍️ — Manmeet Singh (@Manmeetsingh106) August 2, 2023

“When life gives you an ex-boyfriend, order food and show him what he’s missing! Bon appetit, heartbreaker! #ZomatoRevenge #ExflameRetribution,” a comment read.

When life gives you an ex boyfriend, order food and show him what he’s missing! Bon appetit, heartbreaker! 🍕😎 #ZomatoRevenge #ExflameRetribution — Preethi P (@Preethi_Speaks) August 2, 2023

Another Viral Post On Ex-Boyfriends

This is not the only time a food delivery app has grabbed attention with its viral posts on ex-boyfriends. Earlier, a woman had used Swiggy Instamart to send trash bags to her ex. The message caught the eye of Swiggy Instamart, which replied, ““Wanted to offer bandage but itne bade zakham ke liye toh vo bhi choti padegi [Wanted to offer bandage but it will fall short for such a big burn].”

