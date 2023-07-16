Home

Wait…A Zombie Hand? Artist’s Mind-Blowing Illusion Artwork Stuns And Terrifies Internet | Watch

Viral Video: The amazing artwork simultaneously scares and amazes the internet. The illusion is so perfect that you have to watch the video at least twice to understand the artwork.

Artist’s ‘Zombie Hand’ Artwork Stuns and Terrifies Internet. | Photo: @VikaBren Instagram

‘Zombie Hand’ Artwork Terrifies Internet! When we get bored, the internet is the best option to kill time, and what is better than watching viral videos? The internet gives us access to amazing content, and it is also the best medium for artists to showcase their talent.

Speaking of talent, an artist is both scaring and amazing the internet with their incredible artworks. The artist, named Vika Bren, uses her hands as a canvas to create stunning artwork that forces viewers to think “out of the box.” Through her artwork and a black background, Vika creates illusions that astonish spectators.

In a recently viral post, Vika can be seen painting their hand in a way that gives the illusion of a zombie’s hand, with fingers attached only by blood veins and the rest of the palm appearing rotten and falling off.

Watch The Artwork Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by آموزش نقاشی (@instaartsharing)

The series of Bren’s artworks was shared on Instagram by a page named @instaartsharing, with the caption asking, “Which one was the best? 1, 2, 3, 4.”

The original videos were shared by Vika Bren on their Instagram account. “Painting on my hand, Questioning reality,” her bio reads.

The videos have astonished Instagram users and prompted them to express their thoughts in the comments section. Most users praised the artist for their creative artwork, while some jokingly mentioned that the artwork scared the hell out of them.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“perfect painter and artist,” an Insta user said.

“The artist scared the hell out of me,” the second user commented.

“Wow, nice painting on hand, truly amazing,” the third Instagram user said.

“Nice Keep it up,” the fourth user commented.

So what are your thoughts about the amazing artwork?

