Many people hang peacock feathers in homes for decoration without knowing their real meaning.
Do you know why peacock feathers are considered auspicious in Vastu? According to Vastu Shastra, peacock feathers are like by Lord Krishna, and he puts them on his crown.
Peacock Feathers is also related to Goddess Saraswati, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kartikiya.
Listed below, we have ideas to keep peacock feathers at home for good luck and prosperity.
Keeping peacock feathers in the home can help to alleviate negative energy from the house.
Positioning them in the bedroom will deepen the relationship between husband and wife.
Keeping a bunch of peacock feathers in the south direction of the home will improve the economic conditions.
Placing a bunch of peacock feathers in direct contact with your eyes will spread positivity to the house.
Peacock feathers attract good omens and resolve the tension between family members.
It is a belief that peacock feathers fight against evil forces and spread prosperity and happiness to homes.
It is a belief that peacock feathers bring positive energy to your home.
